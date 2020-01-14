News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

FA Cup: Newcastle down Barry Murphy's Rochdale; Shrewsbury earn fourth round Liverpool tie

FA Cup: Newcastle down Barry Murphy's Rochdale; Shrewsbury earn fourth round Liverpool tie
Newcaslte saw off Brian Barry Murphy's Rochdale
By Press Association
Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - 10:22 PM

Shrewsbury defender Aaron Pierre lashed home an 89th minute winner to sink Bristol City and book the League One side a lucrative FA Cup fourth round clash with Liverpool.

Pierre let fly from 25 yards with a low shot that crept inside visiting keeper Daniel Bentley’s left-hand post and sparked wild celebrations at the New Meadow.

The visitors had come close to grabbing the lead in the 22nd minute when Nathan Baker struck the base of the post with a downward header.

Tottenham booked a fourth round trip to Southampton after surviving a late scare in a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough.

Jose Mourinho’s men looked set to cruise to victory after Giovani Lo Celso took advantage of an error by Boro keeper Tomas Mejias to put his side in front after just two minutes.

Erik Lamela slid home Spurs’ second with just 15 minutes on the clock and it looked like being a long night for Jonathan Woodgate’s side.

Lamela helped Spurs through.
Lamela helped Spurs through.

However Boro were vastly improved in the second half and gave Mourinho some nervy moments after George Saville reduced the deficit seven minutes from time.

Under-fire Brazilian striker Joelinton scored his second Newcastle goal as the injury-hit Magpies strolled to a 4-1 replay win over Rochdale.

Steve Bruce’s men were home and dry inside the opening half-hour after an Eoghan O’Connell own goal followed by strikes from Matty Longstaff and Miguel Almiron.

Joelinton ended his 20-match goal drought with a second half effort before the League One visitors grabbed a late consolation through Jordan Williams.

Max Biamou scored twice and Josh Pask also netted as Coventry beat Bristol Rovers 3-0 to set up an intriguing fourth round clash at home to their current landlords Birmingham.

Goals from Lucas Boye and Jordan Obita earned Reading a 2-0 replay win at Blackpool and a fourth round meeting with the winners of Wednesday’s replay between Carlisle and Cardiff.

READ MORE

Shane Ross welcomes ‘constructive’ Uefa talks over FAI financial crisis

More on this topic

Betting companies agree to allow FA Cup games to be streamed on free platformBetting companies agree to allow FA Cup games to be streamed on free platform

UK's Culture Secretary urges FA to ‘reconsider’ deal with betting firm over FA Cup rights UK's Culture Secretary urges FA to ‘reconsider’ deal with betting firm over FA Cup rights

Football Association to review Cup rights after ties shown on betting websiteFootball Association to review Cup rights after ties shown on betting website

Mikel Arteta and Marcelo Bielsa in focus as Arsenal beat Leeds in FA CupMikel Arteta and Marcelo Bielsa in focus as Arsenal beat Leeds in FA Cup

TOPIC: FA Cup

More in this Section

Quique Setien: Yesterday I was walking with cows around me, now I’m at BarcelonaQuique Setien: Yesterday I was walking with cows around me, now I’m at Barcelona

Conor McCarthy could face 'baptism of fire' Ibrox debutConor McCarthy could face 'baptism of fire' Ibrox debut

Jean Kleyn to get scan on neck injuryJean Kleyn to get scan on neck injury

Eoghan Barrett loving life in France after dream debutEoghan Barrett loving life in France after dream debut


Lifestyle

By 2050, there could be 10 billion humans living on Earth. It’s a prediction Chris Packham is gravely concerned about.‘My duty is to pull people’s heads out of the sand’

As Sex Education returns to Netflix, the cast tell Shilpa Ganatra how they support the frank and non-preachy approach to the themes in the show.Let’s talk about sex: Sex Education staff reveal how they approach certain themes in the show

Speed is of the essence, especially for Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ), where players come together to finish their favourite games as quickly as possible.Game Tech: Need for speed gives us great fun

Ready to start dipping a toe into spring fashion? For trans-seasonal style that works right now, look at next season’s biggest style story – the return of the polka dot!Spot the difference: Dip your toe into spring fashion

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »