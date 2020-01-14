FA Cup: Newcastle down Barry Murphy's Rochdale; Shrewsbury earn fourth round Liverpool tie

Shrewsbury defender Aaron Pierre lashed home an 89th minute winner to sink Bristol City and book the League One side a lucrative FA Cup fourth round clash with Liverpool.

Pierre let fly from 25 yards with a low shot that crept inside visiting keeper Daniel Bentley’s left-hand post and sparked wild celebrations at the New Meadow.

The visitors had come close to grabbing the lead in the 22nd minute when Nathan Baker struck the base of the post with a downward header.

Tottenham booked a fourth round trip to Southampton after surviving a late scare in a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough.

Jose Mourinho’s men looked set to cruise to victory after Giovani Lo Celso took advantage of an error by Boro keeper Tomas Mejias to put his side in front after just two minutes.

Erik Lamela slid home Spurs’ second with just 15 minutes on the clock and it looked like being a long night for Jonathan Woodgate’s side.

Lamela helped Spurs through.

However Boro were vastly improved in the second half and gave Mourinho some nervy moments after George Saville reduced the deficit seven minutes from time.

Under-fire Brazilian striker Joelinton scored his second Newcastle goal as the injury-hit Magpies strolled to a 4-1 replay win over Rochdale.

Steve Bruce’s men were home and dry inside the opening half-hour after an Eoghan O’Connell own goal followed by strikes from Matty Longstaff and Miguel Almiron.

Joelinton ended his 20-match goal drought with a second half effort before the League One visitors grabbed a late consolation through Jordan Williams.

Max Biamou scored twice and Josh Pask also netted as Coventry beat Bristol Rovers 3-0 to set up an intriguing fourth round clash at home to their current landlords Birmingham.

Goals from Lucas Boye and Jordan Obita earned Reading a 2-0 replay win at Blackpool and a fourth round meeting with the winners of Wednesday’s replay between Carlisle and Cardiff.