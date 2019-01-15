FA Cup: Irish defender scores as Blackburn beaten by Newcastle; Shrewsbury stun Stoke

Newcastle survived an FA Cup scare as they beat Blackburn 4-2 after extra time.

Joselu's controversial strike put the Magpies ahead in extra time before Ayoze Perez sealed a third round replay victory.

Sean Longstaff and Callum Roberts scored their first Newcastle goals to put the Magpies 2-0 ahead at Ewood Park, with Longstaff netting after just 56 seconds.

But Adam Armstrong and Darragh Lenihan levelled before half time and neither side could find a winner in 90 minutes.

Blackburn's Bradley Dack missed an excellent chance in the first half of extra time, shooting wide with just Freddie Woodman to beat.

It came just before Joselu put Newcastle ahead again despite the striker being offside when he cashed in after David Raya's parry.

Perez added a fourth with a fine angled drive just a minute after the re-start in extra time as Newcastle booked a home tie with Watford.

Shrewsbury Town produced a remarkable turnaround to dump Stoke City out of the FA Cup with a stunning 3-2 comeback victory in their third-round replay.

The League One side were 2-0 down at half-time but recovered in spectacular style, scoring three goals in 10 second-half minutes to send their Championship hosts crashing out at the bet365 Stadium.

It spoilt what looked like was going to be Nathan Jones' first win as new Stoke boss, especially after teenage striker Tyrese Campbell bagged a brace on his home debut and first league start for the hosts.

But James Bolton pulled a goal back with a stunning 71st-minute strike and Fejiri Okenabirhie levelled from the penalty spot six minutes later after Josh Laurent had been felled by Sam Clucas.

FULL TIME: WOW!!! We really did do it on a cold Tuesday night in Stoke!!! So it's Wolves in the next round! 👏 #salop pic.twitter.com/8UfmJfbQM5— Shrewsbury Town FC (@shrewsweb) January 15, 2019

And the drama was not over yet as Laurent poked home with nine minutes remaining to complete one of the greatest comeback wins.

Next up for Shrewsbury is an intriguing home clash with Wolves as manager Sam Ricketts and his triumphant team look to spring another cup shock.

Sheffield Wednesday earned an FA Cup trip to face Premier League club Chelsea by edging past Sky Bet League One side Luton 1-0 at Kenilworth Road thanks to Atdhe Nuhiu's goal.

🔜 Next up in the @EmiratesFACup, @ChelseaFC at Stamford Bridge on Sunday 27 January! Thank you all for your support! #swfcLIVE pic.twitter.com/DlY01Y6OjU — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) January 15, 2019

The visitors went closest first as Adam Reach dragged wide, before George Boyd shot over.

At the other end, Jack Stacey's effort was straight at goalkeeper Cameron Dawson, while James Collins missed on the half hour.

- Press Association