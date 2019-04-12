NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
FA Cup final the furthest thing from our minds insists Watford boss Gracia

Friday, April 12, 2019 - 06:28 PM

Watford boss Javi Gracia insists his players will not have one eye on the FA Cup final when they host Arsenal on Monday.

The Hornets will be back at Wembley on May 18 to face Manchester City after their dramatic 3-2 extra-time win over Wolves last weekend.

Gracia gave his players three days off following their semi-final exertions but he has no intention of rotating his squad for Premier League duty with seventh spot still up for grabs.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Spaniard said: “I try to choose the best players for the next game. I am only thinking about trying to win the next game. I don’t want to think any further.

“I think we had time to recover. The players had three days off and they were ready to start preparing for the next game. We have enough time as we play on Monday.

“I think it’s good for us to have more time to recover and prepare for Monday. We have good professionals and with these players, it is easy as they know the next game is very important.

“We don’t have only one final – we have seven finals. All of them are focused on the next game.”

Full-back Jose Holebas will miss out against the Gunners after he suffered a hamstring injury at Wembley.

- Press Association

