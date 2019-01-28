FA Cup draw pitches Chelsea against Man Utd

Holders Chelsea host last year's runners-up Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The Premier League heavyweights met in last year's final, which the Blues won 1-0.

Middlesbrough or Newport will host Pep Guardiola's quadruple-chasing Manchester City in the next round, while League One Doncaster will welcome Premier League side Crystal Palace to the Keepmoat Stadium.

AFC Wimbledon's reward for beating West Ham is a home tie with Millwall, who also shocked Premier League opposition on Saturday, while Frank Lampard's Derby travel to either Brighton or West Brom.

Bristol City will host either Shrewsbury or Wolves, while Swansea are at home to Barnet or Brentford and the winner of the replay between Portsmouth and QPR will welcome Watford.

The ties will take place between February 15 and 18.

Full FA Cup Fifth Round Draw:

Bristol City v Shrewsbury/Wolves

AFC Wimbledon v Millwall

Doncaster v Crystal Palace

Middlesbrough/Newport v Man City

Chelsea v Man Utd

Swansea v Barnet/Brentford

Portsmouth/QPR v Watford

Brighton/West Brom v Derby