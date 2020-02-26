News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

FA charges Tottenham midfielder Alli over social media post mocking coronavirus

FA charges Tottenham midfielder Alli over social media post mocking coronavirus
By Press Association
Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - 06:30 PM

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has been charged by the Football Association over his social media post mocking the coronavirus.

Alli posted a video on Snapchat poking fun at the deadly virus while also singling out an Asian man in an airport earlier this month.

He hastily deleted the video and then posted a separate apology on Chinese platform Weibo.

The FA wrote to him seeking his observations and has now decided to charge him with misconduct.

If he is found guilty, the 23-year-old could face a hefty fine and a suspension, which would be another blow to Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho.

A statement from the governing body read: “Dele Alli has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a social media post.

“It is alleged that the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder’s post breaches FA Rule E3(1) as it was insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.

“It is further alleged that the post constitutes an “Aggravated Breach”, which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as it included a reference, whether express or implied, to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin and/or nationality.

“He has until Thursday 5 March 2020 to provide a response.”

Any ruling would be subject to an appeal which means the situation could still drag on into the middle of March.

Alli would have been hoping a swift apology might have been enough to avoid a charge, but he is now facing sanction, with the FA setting precedent earlier this season when banning Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva for a similar offence.

He posted on Weibo: “It wasn’t funny and I realised that immediately and took it down. I let myself down and the club.

“I don’t want you to have that impression of me because it wasn’t funny and I realised that straight away and took it down.

“It isn’t something that should be joked about. I’m sending all my love and all my thoughts and prayers to everyone in China.”

His boss Mourinho will be dreading a ban as it would leave him with even less options in attack following possible season-ending injuries to Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Mourinho has previously said: “I feel that (a ban) would be unnecessary, but I am nobody. In relation to these decisions, I am nobody.

“I am somebody in relation to Dele’s process of, let’s say, professional education and I felt it so, so easy because of the way he reacted.

“So I think it is unnecessary because the player understands the naivety of the situation, the player is a good guy, the player even in the dressing room has a big Asian friend that he loves.

“So there was no intention at all. He immediately regrets, immediately makes a public apology. I feel it is unnecessary but I am nobody.”

More on this topic

Belfast hospital sets up isolation unit in preparation for Covid-19 patientsBelfast hospital sets up isolation unit in preparation for Covid-19 patients

Warning over wedding dress shortage in UK caused by coronavirusWarning over wedding dress shortage in UK caused by coronavirus

Covid-19: Too early to say if schools may have to closeCovid-19: Too early to say if schools may have to close

Glanbia shares rise on results as food company assesses coronavirus impactGlanbia shares rise on results as food company assesses coronavirus impact

Dele AlliPremier LeagueTottenham HotspurTOPIC: Coronavirus

More in this Section

Manchester City register appeal against UEFA ban with CASManchester City register appeal against UEFA ban with CAS

Griezmann equaliser earns Barcelona draw at NapoliGriezmann equaliser earns Barcelona draw at Napoli

Lampard admits Chelsea were given harsh reality check by Bayern MunichLampard admits Chelsea were given harsh reality check by Bayern Munich

Coronavirus: Inter Milan's Europa League match to be played behind closed doorsCoronavirus: Inter Milan's Europa League match to be played behind closed doors


Lifestyle

Designers and sustainability advocates are taking note of this eco-friendly material.What is milkweed floss and how can it be used in sustainable fashion?

If your dog is a fat four-legged friend, here’s how to slim them down, and boost their fitness.Doggy diet: 10 ways to make your pooch healthier

Get to know these health-promoting powerhouses.6 of the healthiest foods in the world

The show saw models walking beneath neon phrases saying ‘Consent’, and ‘Patriarchy = Climate Emergency’.Consent was top of Dior’s agenda at Paris Fashion Week

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »