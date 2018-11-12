Home»Sport

FA charges Daniel Sturridge with alleged breaches of betting rules

Monday, November 12, 2018 - 06:48 PM

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of the Football Association's betting rules, the governing body has announced.

The FA said Sturridge's alleged breaches were in relation to passing on information about players, managers, team selection or disciplinary matters, which was not publicly available at the time.

"Daniel Sturridge has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of the FA's Betting Rules, specifically in relation to Rule E8(1)(a)(ii) and Rule E8(1)(b), during the period of January 2018.

"He has until 6pm on Tuesday, November 20, 2018, to respond to the charge."

- Digital Desk and PA


