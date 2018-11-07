Home»Sport

FA appeals against decision to clear Mourinho of using foul language

Wednesday, November 07, 2018 - 02:49 PM

The Football Association is appealing against the decision by an independent regulatory commission to clear Jose Mourinho of using foul language at the end of Manchester United’s Premier League match against Newcastle.

After coming back to win 3-2 to a backdrop of intense scrutiny about the Portuguese’s Old Trafford future, the 55-year-old manager was filmed in animated mood.

Footage showed Mourinho making comments in Portuguese, at one point looking into a camera, as he headed towards the tunnel after the final whistle on October 6, leading to an FA charge for using abusive, insulting or improper language.

The United boss was cleared of that charge by an independent commission at a hearing on October 31, but the FA has now confirmed it has appealed against that decision.

A statement from the governing body read: “Having carefully considered the written reasons of the independent regulatory commission relating to the case involving Jose Mourinho, the FA can confirm it is appealing the decision.”- Press Association


