News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

'F*** off': Roy Keane makes cameo appearance on The Young Offenders

'F*** off': Roy Keane makes cameo appearance on The Young Offenders
Image: BBC
By Stephen Barry
Monday, November 04, 2019 - 02:01 PM

The Young Offenders viewers were taken by surprise last night as Roy Keane made an appearance on the hit comedy series.

Cork's most famous son teamed up with the city's most well-known TV show as season two premiered on BBC 3, with an episode inspired by Roddy Doyle's The Van.

Keano was even decked out in a Cork City scarf - the club he almost represented at the start of his career, before a last-minute U-turn took him to Cobh Ramblers instead.

But even Roy couldn't get a fish supper off of Conor and Jock.

Scenes for the episode were filmed at Turner's Cross during Cork City's friendly against Preston last July.

The episode will air on RTÉ 2 next Monday, November 11, at 9.30pm.

READ MORE

Glenn Whelan an injury doubt for Ireland's qualifier against Denmark

More on this topic

Sadio Mane is not a diver – Liverpool boss Jurgen KloppSadio Mane is not a diver – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Denmark name initial 20-man squad for Ireland showdownDenmark name initial 20-man squad for Ireland showdown

Coleman praised for consoling Son after teammate's horror injuryColeman praised for consoling Son after teammate's horror injury

Richard Keogh sacking could open 'quite a big can of worms' – agentRichard Keogh sacking could open 'quite a big can of worms' – agent


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Chelsea appeal against FIFA transfer ban due to be heard by CAS on November 20Chelsea appeal against FIFA transfer ban due to be heard by CAS on November 20

5 things we have learned from the WTA season5 things we have learned from the WTA season

I am working on a masterpiece and I haven’t quite finished it yet – HamiltonI am working on a masterpiece and I haven’t quite finished it yet – Hamilton

Mario Balotelli grateful for support in wake of racist abuse at VeronaMario Balotelli grateful for support in wake of racist abuse at Verona


Lifestyle

The actor has revealed her latest fashion collection and it’s all about glitz and glamour.This is what you should be wearing this party season, according to Michelle Keegan

The former Great British Bake Off finalist tells Ella Walker about her distrust of bananas.2 minutes with Kim-Joy – whose last meal on earth would preferably be a banquet

Move over spider plant – we have amazing bat flowers, a palm tree and an air plant jellyfish.Check out these 7 weird and wonderful houseplants

The TV presenter and self-confessed beauty buff reveals all to Katie Wright.Laura Whitmore shares her beauty secrets, from flawless foundation to the perfect red lipstick

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »