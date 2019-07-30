News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

'F*** off going back to Cork': Roy O'Donovan recalls his one falling out with Roy Keane

'F*** off going back to Cork': Roy O'Donovan recalls his one falling out with Roy Keane
By Stephen Barry
Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 11:58 AM

Former Sunderland striker Roy O'Donovan has recalled the one falling out he had with his then-manager Roy Keane.

Keane had signed him from Cork City in 2007, but the prospect of O'Donovan returning to Cork for his girlfriend's 21st birthday party during an international break put him in Keane's crosshairs.

O'Donovan had been given permission to travel home by Keane's assistant, as the manager wasn't at the training ground following a loss. On the Thursday before his return home, however, a call came down from the office.

“‘The gaffer wants to see Liam Miller, Anthony Stokes and Roy O’Donovan,’” he told the42.ie's The Football Family podcast.

“I know Miller and Stokesy are in trouble, they’ve been late again. I’m thinking to myself, ‘What’ve I done? I’m going to get abused here.’

“We got sent into the boardroom and he made us wait there for about 10 minutes. All of a sudden he nearly kicks in the door into the boardroom.

“He gives it to Liam Miller and he gives it to Stokesy for five or 10 minutes: ‘Ye’re always late! Ye’re a joke! What are ye driving? I’ve never seen people’s cars to break down as much as ye. How are ye so late?’

“He’s abusing them and I’m thinking, ‘What’ve I done?’ Then he literally just spun on his heel and gave me the thousand-yard stare.

“He was like: ‘And you, big-time Charlie, heading back to Cork for some big party. Oh yeah, I heard all about it. Hello magazine, The Evening Echo, The Sun, The Star, they’re all going to be there, are they? Well, you can fucking forget about that, because you won’t be going there, right? We’re playing Chelsea next week and you’ve got half a chance of playing, so fuck off out of my office, and fuck off going back to Cork!’

“Obviously I was fucking frozen. I came out a little bit rattled from that. It was the only time really I suppose that I saw that side of him. But that was just him trying to keep my feet on the ground.

“He could be so angry but he still had the Cork wit that you didn't know whether to laugh or cry when he was giving out to you. He could be very funny but you wouldn't dare laugh. I really enjoyed working with him. He was a great guy.”

O'Donovan, who turns 34 next month, is entering his fifth season playing in the Australian A-League, having last month signed for Brisbane Roar.

Keane left his role as assistant manager of Nottingham Forest last month, days before manager Martin O'Neill was sacked.

More on this topic

Chelsea ban fan for life after investigation into Sterling abuseChelsea ban fan for life after investigation into Sterling abuse

Everton deny McCarthy-Tosun-plus-cash offer for Crystal Palace's ZahaEverton deny McCarthy-Tosun-plus-cash offer for Crystal Palace's Zaha

Bale shows off new Real Madrid kit after China move falls throughBale shows off new Real Madrid kit after China move falls through

Everton midfielder Gueye completes PSG switchEverton midfielder Gueye completes PSG switch

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Gareth Bale missing from Real Madrid squad for pre-season tournament in GermanyGareth Bale missing from Real Madrid squad for pre-season tournament in Germany

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra announces his retirementFormer Manchester United defender Patrice Evra announces his retirement

Patrice Evra retires: The footballer’s most memorable social media momentsPatrice Evra retires: The footballer’s most memorable social media moments

Former referee confident VAR will not cause long Premier League delaysFormer referee confident VAR will not cause long Premier League delays


Lifestyle

Please the whole clan by booking a break with activities on offer for all ages, says Sarah Marshall.5 European island getaways fit for sun-seeking families

These wood-munching critters are surprisingly common, but it’s always best to tackle them early. Lisa Salmon finds out how.It’s woodworm season: How to spot and treat wood-boring beetles before they cause serious damage

Getting schooled in wine isn’t as daunting as you might think, says Sam Wylie-Harris.7 unexpected wine facts to make you thirsty to learn more

Eoin Edwards hit the road to Ulster, and the Lakeland County of Cavan, for a taste of Downton Abbey-style hospitality.A little piece of Downton Abbey-style heaven in Ulster

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »