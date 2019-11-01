News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Extra-time goal keeps Harps in the Premier Division

Extra-time goal keeps Harps in the Premier Division
By Chris Ashmore
Friday, November 01, 2019 - 10:25 PM

Finn Harps 2 - 0 Drogheda United

Finn Harps win 2-1 on aggregate

Finn Harps will play in the Premier Division next season after coming out on top in an absorbing promotion/relegation play-off final second-leg mud-battle at Finn Park, Ballybofey.

Not since 2013 has a Premier Division side won this make-or-break play-off, but Ollie Horgan’s side triumphed thanks to goals from Mark Russell in the first half and an extra-time match-winner from Harry Ascroft to spark of scenes of delight from the majority in the 2,113 attendance.

This was Harps’ third promotion/relegation play-off decider since Horgan took charge back in 2013 – and his third success.

But spare a thought for battling Drogheda who must now face First Division football again next season.

The Louth side who went into the game with a 1-0 lead from the first-leg at United Park on Monday, were a goal down at the break as Harps were much the better team in the first-half..

The attack minded Donegal side began positively and went ahead on seven minutes when following a short corner veteran Raffaele Cretaro found Ruairi Harkin outside the box and his teasing ball in was met by the Mark Russell who climbed above the Drogheda defence to head powerfully beyond the reach of Luca Gratzer.

And on 19 minutes Russell almost got a second as, unmarked, he sent a looping header, from a corner, just past the upright.

The home side had the upper hand for the rest of the half, with the inspirational Ruairi Harkin’s probing crosses causing Drogheda a couple of problems.

Indeed, Harps went within inches of doubing their tally in the 39thminute when Sam Todd met a Timlin corner only to see his effort fly just over the upright.

Moments later Harry Ascroft attempted a spectacular overhead kick but having done the hard part, the shot lacked force and was capably collected by Gratzer.

Drogheda’s first real chance did not materialise until the 64th when Mark Doyle’s shot was smartly saved by Mark Anthony McGinley.

The final 20 minutes was nerve-wracking stuff with players, slipping and sliding on a muddy pitch plucked from the 70s.

Twice in the final six minutes, Mark Doyle had chances for Drogheda but on both occasions McGinley was well placed to make the saves.

The first half of extra-time so no real clear-cut chances as the players grappled with the conditions.

But at the start of the second half, Harps got the all-important second goal as Harry Ascroft got onto the end of a Tony McNamee corner to score from close range.

Drogheda had some late chances but Harps held on.

Finn Harps: McGinley; Borg, Ascroft, Cowan, Todd, Russell; R. Harkin (McNamee, 93 mins), G. Harkin, Timlin; Cretaro (Coyle, 90 mins, inj, replaced by O’Reilly ,103 mins ), Place (Boyle, 73 mins).

Drogheda United: Gratzer; Brown, McNally, Farragher, Kane; Hughes (Adeyemo, 96 mins); Meaney (Wixted, half-time), Brennan (Hollywood, 61 mins), Heeney, Doyle; Lyons O’Shea (121 mins)

Referee: N. Doyle (Dublin).


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

soccerAirtricity League

More in this Section

Bale not fit to return for Real Madrid as exit rumours continueBale not fit to return for Real Madrid as exit rumours continue

Samcro makes no mistake on fencing debutSamcro makes no mistake on fencing debut

Guardiola shows sympathy for Xhaka over dispute with fansGuardiola shows sympathy for Xhaka over dispute with fans

Liverpool fan handed temporary suspension over offensive Origi bannerLiverpool fan handed temporary suspension over offensive Origi banner


Lifestyle

Keen to avoid plant losses, flowering disappointments and container catastrophes? Hannah Stephenson shows you how10 tips to help your garden survive the worst of winter

She's about to star in her first dramatic role. Mary Byrne tells Rowena Walsh how she's embracing her second life.Third act: X Factor star Mary Byrne in new play

Sharon Ní Chonchúir talks to US psychologist Sarah Hill, who says the pill can affect your behaviour, sense of smell and choice of partner.Hormone control: How the pill changes your behaviour

Along with many question marks about the long-term effects of e-cigarettes, experts are concerned young people will eventually migrate from vaping to smoking. Áilin Quinlan reports.Cloud on the horizon: Should we worry about teen vaping?

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »