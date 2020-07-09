News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Extended transfer window being considered between Premier League and English Football League clubs

Extended transfer window being considered between Premier League and English Football League clubs
By Press Association
Thursday, July 09, 2020 - 04:35 PM

An extended transfer window for deals between Premier League and EFL clubs is being considered, the PA news agency understands.

UEFA has recommended that domestic leagues shut their windows no later than Monday, October 5, a fortnight before the group stages of the 2020-21 Champions League and Europa League are due to begin.

The Premier League is set to follow that guidance for international deals and transfers between top-flight clubs, but representatives of the 20 top-flight sides have discussed a two-week extension for deals involving the EFL, allowing for business to be conducted up to October 19.

  • September 12: Proposed start date for LaLiga.
  • October 5, 2020: Recommended date for summer transfer windows across Europe to close.
  • October 20, 2020: Champions League group phase to begin.
  • June 11, 2021: Euro 2020 finals begin.

Club bosses gathered via video conference for a shareholders’ meeting on Thursday, but no decision was reached on the start and end date for the summer transfer window, which has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

A decision on dates will be taken on or before the next shareholders’ meeting on July 24, which is two days before the scheduled end of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

The clubs also discussed the start date for the 2020-21 Premier League season but those talks will continue, with the scheduling of domestic cup competitions a consideration when coming up with a final calendar.

The president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, wants his competition’s 2020-21 start date to be September 12, immediately after that month’s international break.

The Premier League may need to follow suit in order to complete a season which is book-ended by the delayed Euro 2020 finals.

Premier League clubs did not discuss any changes to the use of VAR for next season when they met on Thursday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Premier League clubs did not discuss any changes to the use of VAR for next season when they met on Thursday (Martin Rickett/PA)

It is understood there were no discussions about changes to how VAR is applied in the Premier League next season.

Clubs were updated on the discussions between the cross-sport working group and the government on the stage five protocols – those governing the return of spectators to stadiums.

There were also discussions around the return to action of academy sides, but no decision was reached.

More on this topic

Paul Pogba says Manchester United’s form is making him enjoy his footballPaul Pogba says Manchester United’s form is making him enjoy his football

Jurgen Klopp hails ‘exceptional’ scoring ability of Liverpool’s front trioJurgen Klopp hails ‘exceptional’ scoring ability of Liverpool’s front trio

Alan Reynolds named as Ireland U21 assistant managerAlan Reynolds named as Ireland U21 assistant manager

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp refusing to think about Premier League points recordLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp refusing to think about Premier League points record


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

EFLPremier Leaguetransfer windowTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Alan Reynolds named as Ireland U21 assistant managerAlan Reynolds named as Ireland U21 assistant manager

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp refusing to think about Premier League points recordLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp refusing to think about Premier League points record

Eric Dier met with fan he confronted in the stands, says Jose MourinhoEric Dier met with fan he confronted in the stands, says Jose Mourinho

Pep Guardiola hails departing David Silva in impressive Manchester City displayPep Guardiola hails departing David Silva in impressive Manchester City display


Lifestyle

SUSHI has a lot going for it as a delicious, readymade alternative to a sandwich. The rounds of compacted, short-grain rice wrapped in seaweed sheets have plenty of nutrients.On a roll: Top 8 sushi tested

Man Utd are in action in the Premier League, while Robbie Coltrane stars in a repeat of his National Treasure series.Thursday's TV highlights: Man United, National Treasure and Whiplash

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 22
  • 24
  • 32
  • 42
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »