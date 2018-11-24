Expect pragmatism but don’t expect miracles from Mick McCarthy

When Mick McCarthy dons his new FAI tracksuit sporting the initials MM, just don’t expect him to be Merlin the Magician.

The former Ireland manager is back for a second stint with a clear mandate of achieving Euro 2020 qualification, with or without panache.

It isn’t the 59-year-old’s fault the FAI felt compelled to move back to go forwards. He may be managing a squad of less ability and top-level experience than his previous stint from 1996-2002 but McCarthy’s record for maximising meagre resources on the club circuit marks him out as the right man at the right time.

His job specification, over an initial contract up to the 2020 European Championship finals, is to develop a team unit making the most of the strengths of his players.

Matt Doherty, who McCarthy bought while Wolves manager from Bohemians for €60,000 in 2010, can be guaranteed to have an idea of what is role is, something he claims was lacking at times under Martin O’Neill.

There’s little point in having box-office material at the helm when the main cast operate on the outskirts of Hollywood.

With very little emerging from the U21s in recent years, and many of the U19 prospects such as Troy Parrott lacking experience, the prodigal son knows what he has to work it. He’ll not complain, nor speak of their limitations, yet won’t countenance the notion of performing miracles.

“I’ve got 16 players signed, so my initials don’t stand for Merlin the Magician,” he cautioned on the day of his appointment to the Wolves job in 2006.

His pleas, at an unstable time for the club, were heeded as they finished in the top seven in the first pair of seasons. It was third time lucky when promotion was clinched by winning the Championship in May 2009. Then came the difficult part — survival. He managed it with aplomb, securing their best season since 1980 by ending up in 15th position. Safety was again achieved but three wasn’t the magic number, personally at least, when the axe fell in February 2012.

Ipswich Town, after upheavals under Roy Keane and Paul Jewell, called in the firefighter eight months later.

An appraisal of his spell can be conducted in the present tense, as the Tractor Boys met West Bromwich Albion last night marooned at the foot of the Championship.

After having the same manager for almost six years, until McCarthy quit in April, they’re on their second one since already.

Not only did the Barnsley native defy having the lowest budget in the division — despite widespread vitriol from fans — by avoiding the drop but he earned owner Marcus Evans a windfall in transfer funds. Bargain buys and bumper sales were the policy. Tyrone Mings, recruited for €15,000 from non-league Chippenham, was sold to Bournemouth for €14m.

Aaron Creswell was another to earn the clubs millions by moving to West Ham United while money talked in the transfer of Ireland striker Daryl Murphy to Newcastle United. Jonas Knudsen, Denmark’s left-back against Ireland on Monday, is tipped to be next gem of the previous manager they’ll massively profit from.

Despite his modesty, McCarthy has a record of succeeding against the odds. His straight talking isn’t to every player’s liking, some have even been challenged to a square-up outside, but his approach is generally embraced. “Mick has a certain way with players that makes you feel very special,” said Kevin Doyle, the Irish striker with him at Wolves.

Ireland’s players haven’t felt that way for quite some time, preceding the disaster that was the World Cup play-off defeat to Denmark just over 12 months ago. David McGoldrick, who thrived under McCarthy at Portman Road, might even be welcomed back when the Euro qualifiers start in March to help cure Ireland’s goalscoring problems.

What McCarthy needs most, however, is prising the best out of Robbie Brady and Jeff Hendrick. The latter, in particular, has looked a lost soul in an Ireland jersey for more than a year and requires some inspiration.

Qualification for the next major tournament is essential, from a financial perspective, for the FAI. While they may not admit it, lucrative prize money from reaching the last two Euros tournaments went a long way towards chipping away at their debt mountain amassed from the Lansdowne Road project. This appointment was all about pragmatism, a trait McCarthy possesses in spades.

In light of the comparisons made between the squad he left 16 years ago and one he’s inherited, one important element must be factored in.

The spine of the team he led to within a penalty shoot-out of reaching the 2002 World Cup hailed from clubs such as Wimbledon, Charlton Athletic, Ipswich Town, and Sunderland.

McCarthy got the best out of them, as he’ll endeavour to do with his latest intake. Next Sunday’s Euro draw in Sunday may tell us how much of a task he’s got on his plate but we can at least expect a better fist of it to what’s been delivered up in the past year.