News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Executive recruitment agency appointed to recruit FAI's independent directors

Executive recruitment agency appointed to recruit FAI's independent directors
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 06:03 PM

Executive recruitment agency Amrop have been tasked with selecting the independent directors for the new 12-person FAI board.

Four positions will be advertised in three national newspapers over the course of the weekend.

They'll include the role of independent, non-executive chairperson.

It follows the election of Donal Conway as president and Paul Cooke as vice-president along with six directors at last weekend's AGM in Trim.

The others elected last weekend were Martin Heraghty, Dick Shakespeare, John Finnegan, Dave Moran, John Earley, and Joe O’Brien.

More on this topic

Conway denies UEFA are now calling shots at FAIConway denies UEFA are now calling shots at FAI

Cooke: FAI ‘genuinely on road to reform’Cooke: FAI ‘genuinely on road to reform’

FAI President: 'I've always held out an olive branch to Minister Ross'FAI President: 'I've always held out an olive branch to Minister Ross'

Donal Conway re-elected as FAI PresidentDonal Conway re-elected as FAI President

TOPIC: fai

More in this Section

Eoin Kelly: Semi-final comeback 'one of the greatest Tipperary performances of all time'Eoin Kelly: Semi-final comeback 'one of the greatest Tipperary performances of all time'

Judge rules that documents given to the ODCE from the FAI are legally privilegedJudge rules that documents given to the ODCE from the FAI are legally privileged

MK Dons to remain focused after season opener with Bury suspended – Moore-TaylorMK Dons to remain focused after season opener with Bury suspended – Moore-Taylor

Brad Shields a World Cup doubt due to foot injuryBrad Shields a World Cup doubt due to foot injury


Lifestyle

Seasonal or year-round activities at your home could boost your bank balance and even help pay off the mortgage, says Kya deLongchamps.Seasonal or year-round activities at your home can boost your bank balance

The garden is absolutely bursting with beautiful fresh produce at present, summer vegetables, berries, currants, edible flowers... scarcely enough meal slots to get around to using it all.Darina Allen: Each tomato variety has an intriguing story

The newly opened Center Parcs in Co Longford offers a vast array of activities, both indoors and out, to suit all the family, making it the perfect short holiday break, writes Vickie Maye.Everything you need to know about Center Parcs

Please the whole clan by booking a break with activities on offer for all ages, says Sarah Marshall.5 European island getaways fit for sun-seeking families

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »