Executive recruitment agency appointed to recruit FAI's independent directors

Executive recruitment agency Amrop have been tasked with selecting the independent directors for the new 12-person FAI board.

Four positions will be advertised in three national newspapers over the course of the weekend.

They'll include the role of independent, non-executive chairperson.

It follows the election of Donal Conway as president and Paul Cooke as vice-president along with six directors at last weekend's AGM in Trim.

The others elected last weekend were Martin Heraghty, Dick Shakespeare, John Finnegan, Dave Moran, John Earley, and Joe O’Brien.