‘Exceptional professional’ Louise Quinn leaves Arsenal, as Chelsea declared champions

Ireland centre-half Louise Quinn is to leave Arsenal this summer, with her contract at the club expiring.

The 29-year-old made 76 appearances over three years with the Gunners, scoring seven goals. She was a key part of the side that won the FA Women’s Super League side in 2019, as well as the League Cup in 2018.

Wishing you the best of luck, @Louise_Quinn4 👊 Thank you for three years of outstanding professionalism and commitment ❤️ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) June 5, 2020

However, she struggled for gametime during the 2019-20 WSL campaign, which was ended early last month, with Chelsea today declared champions.

Today Arsenal paid tribute to the departing Irish woman, who has been training back home in Wicklow in recent weeks and has been providing coaching tips for young players through the FAI's Home Skills programme.

“Everyone at Arsenal would like to thank Louise for her contribution to the team’s success, and for her exceptional professionalism and commitment to the club.

“Everyone at Arsenal wishes Louise the very best for the future.”

Withdrawal symptoms from these beauts ❤️ https://t.co/hiMVb8XLMO — Louise Quinn (@louise_quinn4) May 31, 2020

Earlier this week, Quinn backed the decision to end the season early, admitting clubs were struggling to put in place the protocols needed to return safely to play.

“Arsenal could have been able to deal with it. But there are teams that wouldn't be able to support that sort of financial strain to get all the testing done."

Chelsea are champions after the FA board reached the majority decision to decide the season on a basic points-per-game system.

Manchester City finishing second, joining them in next season's Women's Champions League, with Arsenal missing out in third.

Liverpool have been relegated to the Championship and will be replaced by Aston Villa, who were awarded the second tier title on PPG.

Liverpool have made their frustration known at being relegated to the Championship in such circumstances.

"Liverpool FC is disappointed by today's decision on how the 2019-20 Women's Super League season has been concluded, which will see the Reds relegated to the Championship," the club said in a statement.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has presented huge, ongoing challenges around the world, the majority far more important than football.

"The focus of our women's team and staff since the beginning of the crisis was to be ready to return to WSL play when it was safe and proper to do so.

"We believe we would have been able to meet all operational requirements but a return to play was deemed impractical. As proud founder members of the WSL, our fans greatly value our position within the league and we hoped for the opportunity to secure our status on the pitch.”