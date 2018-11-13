Ex-Ireland striker Noel Hunt takes assistant manager job in England

Former Ireland, Reading and Waterford striker Noel Hunt has been named as the new assistant manager for League Two side Swindon Town.

Hunt recently finished the League of Ireland season with Waterford where he held the dual role of player and assistant manager.

Noel Hunt. Picture: Sportsfile

Swindon sacked boss Phil Brown on Sunday and announced today that Richie Wellens was taking over the reins at the club.

"For me, it’s a great opportunity to manage a football club that is well-run, has a good infrastructure, and a tradition, over the last six or seven years, of playing a style that I want to play," Wellens told the club's website.

"I want to get the ball down, play positive, quick, passing football and bring results and success to this football club, because at this moment it is underachieving."

Waterford boss Alan Reynolds, who had Hunt as a player and assistant said today: "Noel was a pro on and off the field and I want to thank him.

"He played a big part in helping his hometown club qualify for Europe. We wish him the best."

Hunt helped Waterford to a fouth place finish last season and will be hoping to help push Swindon up the table. The Robins currently sit 17th with 17 games played.