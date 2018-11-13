Home»sport

Ex-Ireland striker Noel Hunt takes assistant manager job in England

Tuesday, November 13, 2018 - 12:09 PM
By Steve Neville

Former Ireland, Reading and Waterford striker Noel Hunt has been named as the new assistant manager for League Two side Swindon Town.

Hunt recently finished the League of Ireland season with Waterford where he held the dual role of player and assistant manager.

Noel Hunt. Picture: Sportsfile

Swindon sacked boss Phil Brown on Sunday and announced today that Richie Wellens was taking over the reins at the club.

"For me, it’s a great opportunity to manage a football club that is well-run, has a good infrastructure, and a tradition, over the last six or seven years, of playing a style that I want to play," Wellens told the club's website.

"I want to get the ball down, play positive, quick, passing football and bring results and success to this football club, because at this moment it is underachieving."

Waterford boss Alan Reynolds, who had Hunt as a player and assistant said today: "Noel was a pro on and off the field and I want to thank him.

"He played a big part in helping his hometown club qualify for Europe. We wish him the best."

Hunt helped Waterford to a fouth place finish last season and will be hoping to help push Swindon up the table. The Robins currently sit 17th with 17 games played.


KEYWORDS

Noel HuntSoccerSportSwindonWaterford

More in this Section

5 talking points ahead of Ireland v Northern Ireland

Sturridge charged with breaching FA betting rules

McIlroy’s 2019 schedule could see him lose European Tour membership

Eddie O'Sullivan warns Ireland over 'whistle happy' ref Barnes


Breaking Stories

Ask a counsellor: Did I make a mistake becoming a mum?

Café with appetite for change at UCC

Making Cents: Claim tax refunds now, have money before Christmas

Tales of love, life, punk and 4-Play

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 10, 2018

    • 7
    • 8
    • 12
    • 22
    • 36
    • 46
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »