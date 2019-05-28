NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Ex-Cork City star to return to Turner's Cross for July friendly

Former Cork City player Sean Maguire currently plays for Preston North End
By Joel Slattery
Tuesday, May 28, 2019 - 04:50 PM

Seani Maguire will return to Turner's Cross this summer as Preston North End come to town to meet Cork City in a July friendly.

Announced this afternoon, the game will take place on Monday, July 8 with a 7pm kick-off.

City are currently struggling in the SSE Airtricity League, sitting in eighth place but the announcement that Preston are coming to town is sure to stoke some excitement Leeside.

North End had an average campaign in the EFL Championship, finishing in 14th place, well below the play-offs without being in relegation danger.

But Maguire is sure to be the star attraction as he returns to the face the side where he enjoyed success as the league's top scorer and for whom he scored the winner in the 2016 FAI Cup final.

Cork-born Alan Browne is also set for a homecoming in the colours of the English side.

More on this topic

Dream debut as teenager Bargary bags City winner

Cotter happy at City’s chance to give quick response

Cotter in hot seat as City looking for a bounce at Bohs

John Cotter appointed as interim Cork City manager

Kevin O'ConnorSeani MaguireCork CityPreston North EndLeague of IrelandTOPIC: Cork City FC

More in this Section

Williams admits she considered skipping the French Open

Hazard says Europa League win would be ‘the perfect farewell’

Gary Neville believes Manchester United can still attract big-name players

The best moments from day two at the French Open


Lifestyle

Limiting screen use is not the way to tackle teenage sleep problems – how to browse healthily at night

Humble spud goes signature for world-leading chef Clare Smyth

Baby’s bath a big experience

7 expert tips for making the most of small urban gardens

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »