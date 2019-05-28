Ex-Cork City star to return to Turner's Cross for July friendly

Seani Maguire will return to Turner's Cross this summer as Preston North End come to town to meet Cork City in a July friendly.

Announced this afternoon, the game will take place on Monday, July 8 with a 7pm kick-off.

City are currently struggling in the SSE Airtricity League, sitting in eighth place but the announcement that Preston are coming to town is sure to stoke some excitement Leeside.

North End had an average campaign in the EFL Championship, finishing in 14th place, well below the play-offs without being in relegation danger.

But Maguire is sure to be the star attraction as he returns to the face the side where he enjoyed success as the league's top scorer and for whom he scored the winner in the 2016 FAI Cup final.

Cork-born Alan Browne is also set for a homecoming in the colours of the English side.