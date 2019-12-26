Ex-City midfielder Phillips makes move to Cobh Ramblers

Former Cork City midfielder Pierce Phillips has completed a move to Cobh Ramblers for the 2020 season.

Phillips played schoolboys football with Rockmount before spending three seasons with Cork City U19s, from 2015 to 2017. He progressed to their senior set-up, signing his first professional contract at Turner’s Cross in February 2018 and spending the first half of 2018 on loan with Ramblers, where he would make 19 appearances before going back to City.

The former Ireland colleges and universities international made seven first-team appearances for City last season.

The 21-year-old UCC student becomes Ramblers’ first new signing for 2020, following a number of re-signings in recent weeks.

“I’m delighted to have signed and to get the deal done,” he said.

“I know a few of the lads from my time here two seasons ago and there’s a good squad here so I’m looking forward to getting the season started.

“We want to push on and hopefully we can make the year a successful one.”