Ex-Bradford City footballer in court over sex offence against girl aged 14

By Press Association
Tuesday, June 02, 2020 - 12:59 PM

A former Bradford City footballer has appeared in court by video link accused of a sex offence against a 14-year-old girl.

Tyrell Robinson, 22, appeared at Bradford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged with engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a child, making an indecent image of a child and two counts of distributing an indecent image of a child.

The case was sent to Bradford Crown Court and will he heard on June 16.

Robinson, from South Ockendon, Essex, appeared at the hearing, which was held in Leeds, by a Skype link.

The case has been sent to Bradford Crown Court (Dave Higgens/PA)
The case has been sent to Bradford Crown Court (Dave Higgens/PA)

He could not be heard in the courtroom but signalled with his hand to confirm his name, date of birth and address during the 10-minute hearing.

The winger, who was sacked by Bradford earlier this year, listened as the court clerk read the details of the charges against him.

The clerk said Robinson is accused of sexually touching a 14-year-old girl in Bradford on August 13 2018. On the same date, he is accused of making and distributing an indecent image of a child via Snapchat.

Robinson is also charged with distributing an indecent photograph of a child in a video sent by WhatsApp on December 17 2017.

District Judge Richard Clews told the defendant: “Mr Robinson, this case will be sent to Bradford Crown Court.

“You must appear there in person on 16 June, two weeks today.”

Another man, Korrie Berman, 21, from Essex, faces five charges of assault by penetration on a 14-year-old girl.

Bradford City

