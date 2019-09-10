News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Everton’s Yerry Mina fined and warned over conduct after breaching betting rules

By Press Association
Tuesday, September 10, 2019 - 01:58 PM

Everton’s Colombia defender Yerry Mina has been fined £10,000 and warned over his future conduct after breaching Football Association betting rules.

An FA regulatory commission said Mina took part in a television advert with a Colombian betting company called Betjuego, and accepted the misconduct charge.

The commission heard that the advert was entirely in Spanish and not broadcast outside of Colombia.

Everton said, in mitigation, that the advert had only aired for around one month after 24-year-old Mina had demanded it be removed as soon as he was informed that he was in breach of the FA’s betting rules.

A statement released by the FA said: “Yerry Mina has been warned as to his future conduct and fined £10,000 after admitting a misconduct charge in relation to the FA’s betting rules.

“The Everton FC defender breached FA Rule E8(3) by participating in an advertisement for betting activity which he is prohibited from engaging in.”

Mina joined Everton from Barcelona in a deal worth around £27million after starring for Colombia at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and has since made 19 appearances for the club.

- Press Association

