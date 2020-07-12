News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Everton’s performance was unacceptable, says exasperated boss Carlo Ancelotti

Everton’s performance was unacceptable, says exasperated boss Carlo Ancelotti
By Press Association
Sunday, July 12, 2020 - 04:35 PM

Furious boss Carlo Ancelotti rounded on his Everton flops after they slumped to a limp defeat at Wolves.

Raul Jimenez’s penalty and second-half goals from Leander Dendoncker and Diogo Jota earned a comfortable 3-0 victory for the hosts.

The Toffees remain 11th in the Premier League having won two of their last nine games and with little hope of making a late push for Europe.

Carlo Ancelotti was fuming after a limp display (Adam Davy/NMC Pool)
Carlo Ancelotti was fuming after a limp display (Adam Davy/NMC Pool)

An exasperated Ancelotti said: “It was a really frustrating day and performance. The spirit of the team was unacceptable.

“There are some excuses but I don’t want to have excuses, the performance was not acceptable. I spoke to the players and we have to prepare and work differently and have a different attitude.

“I don’t want to talk individually about every single player. I said to them this attitude is not acceptable for me and we have to change immediately. I want to see a different spirit.

“If I have to be honest, in some games the spirit was really good. Liverpool, Norwich, Leicester. It’s difficult to accept for this reason because this team has a fighting spirit.”

Everton were well below par (Richard Heathcote/NMC Pool)
Everton were well below par (Richard Heathcote/NMC Pool)

Wolves rose to sixth to keep their fading Champions League hopes alive with three games left.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo has less than a year left on his current contract and denied reports he was close to signing a new deal.

He said: “It’s not true, I still have one more year of contract. I have seen the stories.”

Wolves hit back from successive defeats to Arsenal and Sheffield United – the two teams directly below them – and are now three points behind fifth-placed Manchester United.

Jimenez opened the scoring from the spot in first-half stoppage time – grabbing his 25th goal of the season – when Lucas Digne fouled Daniel Podence.

Dendoncker made it 2-0 46 seconds after the restart when he glanced in Pedro Neto’s free-kick and Jota sealed the points, drilling in past Jordan Pickford from Ruben Neves’ wonderful pass.

Adama Traore should have made it four but hit the crossbar from six yards late on.

“You are in pain (after a defeat) but you stand up the next morning and you have to go again. That is the game.” said Nuno.

Adama Traore hit the crossbar with the goal gaping (Ben Stansall/NMC Pool)
Adama Traore hit the crossbar with the goal gaping (Ben Stansall/NMC Pool)

“We had a lot of actions today and didn’t concede too many chances, it’s always about trying to upgrade and raise the standards.

“It was not our main objective (keeping in touch with the top four), there were things we should improve.

“It’s not about that, it’s about trying to create and raise standards so we become a better team.

“Our finishes were not so good, look at the chances we had. Adama is not going to have an easier one.”


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Carlo AncelottiDiogo JotafootballLeander DendonckerNuno Espirito SantoRaul JimenezPremier League

More in this Section

Tributes pour in as 'blessed' Barry Geraghty announces retirement from racingTributes pour in as 'blessed' Barry Geraghty announces retirement from racing

Mile Jedinak retires from football aged 35Mile Jedinak retires from football aged 35

Raheem Sterling claims hat-trick as Manchester City sweep aside BrightonRaheem Sterling claims hat-trick as Manchester City sweep aside Brighton

Mikel Arteta delighted with Kieran Tierney as defender adapts to Arsenal lifeMikel Arteta delighted with Kieran Tierney as defender adapts to Arsenal life


Lifestyle

Esther N McCarthy reveals her interiors picks of the week to add zing to your homeWish List: Super soap, special salad side plates and sweet summer dining sets

Last summer, tanlines became fashionable. At the Jacquemus spring/summer 2020 fashion show on a 1,600-foot fuchsia carpet catwalk, amidst rows of lavender in Provence, svelte male models sported a farmer’s tan. Le coup de soleil, the collection was called. Sunburn, in French.How (not) to feel the burn - the best SPFs on the market for men

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 11, 2020

  • 1
  • 6
  • 11
  • 15
  • 41
  • 44
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »