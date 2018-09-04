Home»Sport

Everton’s James McCarthy nearing return from broken leg

Tuesday, September 04, 2018 - 02:00 PM

Everton midfielder James McCarthy is set to return to training at the end of September as he continues his rehabilitation from a broken leg.

The Republic of Ireland international has been sidelined since January when he sustained a horrendous double compound fracture of his lower right leg in a challenge with striker Salomon Rondon during a match against West Brom at Goodison Park.

McCarthy has been on the comeback trail since undergoing an operation a few days later but will be gradually integrated into the team set-up later this month.

“He is progressing well,” manager Marco Silva told the Liverpool Echo.

“We expect in the next weeks to start, slow-by-slow and step-by-step, working with the team.”

- Press Association


