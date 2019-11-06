News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Everton’s Gomes thanks wellwishers for messages of support

By Press Association
Wednesday, November 06, 2019 - 07:32 PM

Andre Gomes has thanked people who have sent him well wishes as he recovers at home following ankle surgery.

The 26-year-old Everton midfielder suffered a fracture-dislocation to his right ankle during the club’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham on Sunday.

He had an operation on Monday, which was said to have gone “extremely well”, and on Wednesday the Portugal international provided his first public comments since the incident.

In a video message on his Twitter account, he said: “Hi everyone. As you already know, everything went well.

“I’m already at home with my family and I would like to thank you all for the support, the messages and the positive energy. Thank you.”

Gomes is expected to be sidelined for anywhere between six months and a year given the seriousness of the injury, which left players from both sides visibly upset on the pitch at Goodison Park.

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min, who has sent off for conceding the foul which led to Gomes’ injury, had his suspension overturned by the Football Association on Tuesday.

