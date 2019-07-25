News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Everton veteran Baines excited about new stadium as designs are unveiled

Everton veteran Baines excited about new stadium as designs are unveiled
Thursday, July 25, 2019 - 07:18 PM

Everton defender Leighton Baines admits it is a “stretch” to imagine he will get to play at the club’s new Bramley-Moore ground but he is no less excited by the project.

The club have released designs for the £500million development on the north Liverpool waterside, a brick, steel and glass design which takes inspiration from historic maritime and warehouse buildings nearby.

Designs for the new Everton stadium show a steep 13,000-capacity home stand (Everton FC/PA Wire)
Designs for the new Everton stadium show a steep 13,000-capacity home stand (Everton FC/PA Wire)

Goodison Park’s famous Archibald Leitch lattice work has been replicated in the facade of the stadium, which has a large, steep 13,000-capacity home stand at the south end of the stadium with the lower tier of that and the north end stand designed so rail seating can be adopted if legislation changes in the future.

“It’s definitely a stretch to imagine me running out there as a player but one thing’s for sure I’ll at least be there as an Evertonian,” said the 34-year-old Baines, who signed a new one-year contract last month.

He is unlikely to get the chance to feature at Bramley-Moore Dock, which it is hoped will be completed by 2023.

Baines, now 34, does not expect to still be playing when Everton move house (Peter Byrne/PA)
Baines, now 34, does not expect to still be playing when Everton move house (Peter Byrne/PA)

“The designs and the planning have been done with Goodison in mind and trying to recreate as much of that atmosphere and feeling of intimacy as we can and that’s great to hear,” he added.

“The times are that you always have to keep moving and growing, whether that be as a person, a business, a football club so we’ll try to continue that and bring our own history and develop our soul at the new stadium.”

Everton are confident funding for the project will be in place in time for when pre-construction works begin early next year and they are also exploring other avenues for potential new revenue.

An aerial view of Everton’s proposed new stadium (Everton FC/PA Wire)
An aerial view of Everton’s proposed new stadium (Everton FC/PA Wire)

“It is exceptionally important for us commercially in terms of naming rights, extension to our hospitality and getting fans in through the turnstiles to increase our numbers,” said chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale.

“We are looking at it (stadium naming rights) now and are working on different commercial opportunities and offers and I am sure when people see the visuals and the opportunities it presents for a brand it takes the conversations even further.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

Arsenal make double swoop for Ceballos and Saliba

More on this topic

Everton close in on Fabian Delph signingEverton close in on Fabian Delph signing

Relegated Fulham enjoy rare Premier League win at Everton’s expenseRelegated Fulham enjoy rare Premier League win at Everton’s expense

Marco Silva plays down speculation linking Idrissa Gana Gueye to Man UnitedMarco Silva plays down speculation linking Idrissa Gana Gueye to Man United

Everton director of football pledges to give Marco Silva timeEverton director of football pledges to give Marco Silva time

Bramley-Moore DockLeighton BainesstadiumPremier LeagueEvertonTOPIC: Everton FC

More in this Section

Prospect of working under Emery aided decision for Arsenal loan – Dani CeballosProspect of working under Emery aided decision for Arsenal loan – Dani Ceballos

Soriano claims Man City determined to make positive impact in ChinaSoriano claims Man City determined to make positive impact in China

O'Connor: Poor planning and pitch conditions 'doesn't do camogie any justice'O'Connor: Poor planning and pitch conditions 'doesn't do camogie any justice'

England's Jack Leach frustrates Ireland on second morning of Lord's TestEngland's Jack Leach frustrates Ireland on second morning of Lord's Test


Lifestyle

Des O’Sullivan previews two sales in Co Cork featuring everything from fine furniture to modern Irish art.Anyone for a vintage cocktail shaker in Temperance Hall?

Bombay Bicycle Club return to Ireland next weekend for gigs in Cork and Waterford, writes Ed PowerBack in the saddle again: Bombay Bicycle Club on their return to Ireland

I suffered from terrible judgment in my 30s and ended up marrying a guy from Mallow. I’m literally paying for it to this day.Ask Audrey: Cork Airport is where you watch obvious Norries getting on a posh flight and guess where they got their money from

Two decades after a memorable visit to the midlands, Martin Claffey returns to the Hidden Heartlands.Weekend Break: Getting to the heart of things in Athlone

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »