Everton v Liverpool to be broadcast on Sky free-to-air channel

The announcement covers the first three full rounds of Premier League fixtures after the resumption. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA

Sky Sports will cover 22 games in the opening two weeks of the Premier League’s return to action.

The broadcaster will also show a number of matches on Sky’s free-to-air channel ‘Pick’ including the clash of Everton and Liverpool on Sunday night, June 21 at 7pm.

BT Sport will have the first Saturday 3pm game, covering Brighton versus Arsenal on June 20.

The BBC’s first top-flight game since 1988 has been confirmed as Bournemouth against Crystal Palace on the same day, with a 7.45pm kick-off. It will be shown on BBC One. They will also cover Norwich versus Everton on Wednesday, June 24.

The announcement covers the first three full rounds of Premier League fixtures after the resumption, two of which will primarily be played in midweek because of the FA Cup quarter-finals on June 27 and 28. The TV arrangements for those FA Cup matches are yet to be confirmed, but will be split between rights holders BT Sport and the BBC.

Sky Sports will show 64 matches – 39 exclusive to subscribers and an extra 25 available more widely to non-Sky Sports customers on ‘Pick’ in the coming weeks.

Sky Sports Director of Football Gary Hughes said: “Huge thanks to the Premier League and its clubs for working so closely with Sky Sports to get these fixtures agreed for the restart. It is unprecedented times and with a huge number of games live on our screens, everyone at Sky Sports is looking forward to sharing our coverage with the fans from 17 June.”

Sky Sports Premier League fixtures:

(All Games on Sky Sports; * denotes matches on free to air channel, Sky Pick)

JUNE.

Wed 17: Aston Villa v Sheff Utd, 6pm; Man City v Arsenal, 8.15pm.

Fri 19: Norwich v Southampton, 6pm*; Tottenham v Man Utd, 8.15pm.

Sat 20: West Ham v Wolves, 5.30pm.

Sun 21: Newcastle v Sheff Utd, 2pm*; Aston Villa v Chelsea, 4.15pm; Everton v Liverpool, 7pm*.

Mon 22: Man City v Burnley, 8pm.

Tue 23: Leicester v Brighton, 6pm; Tottenham v West Ham, 8.15pm.

Wed 24: Man Utd v Sheff Utd, 6pm*; Liverpool v Crystal Palace, 8.15pm.

Thu 25: Southampton v Arsenal, 6pm; Burnley v Watford, 6pm*.

Sun 28: Watford v Southampton, 4.30pm*.

Tue 30: Brighton v Man Utd, 8.15pm*.

JULY.

Wed 1: Everton v Leicester, 6pm; Bournemouth v Newcastle, 6pm*; West Ham v Chelsea 8.15pm.

Thu 2: Sheff Utd v Tottenham, 6pm; Man City v Liverpool, 8.15pm.