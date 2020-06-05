News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Everton v Liverpool to be broadcast on Sky free-to-air channel

By Colm O'Connor
Friday, June 05, 2020 - 01:15 PM

Everton v Liverpool to be broadcast on Sky free-to-air channel
The announcement covers the first three full rounds of Premier League fixtures after the resumption. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA

Sky Sports will cover 22 games in the opening two weeks of the Premier League’s return to action.

The broadcaster will also show a number of matches on Sky’s free-to-air channel ‘Pick’ including the clash of Everton and Liverpool on Sunday night, June 21 at 7pm.

BT Sport will have the first Saturday 3pm game, covering Brighton versus Arsenal on June 20.

The BBC’s first top-flight game since 1988 has been confirmed as Bournemouth against Crystal Palace on the same day, with a 7.45pm kick-off. It will be shown on BBC One. They will also cover Norwich versus Everton on Wednesday, June 24.

The announcement covers the first three full rounds of Premier League fixtures after the resumption, two of which will primarily be played in midweek because of the FA Cup quarter-finals on June 27 and 28. The TV arrangements for those FA Cup matches are yet to be confirmed, but will be split between rights holders BT Sport and the BBC.

Sky Sports will show 64 matches – 39 exclusive to subscribers and an extra 25 available more widely to non-Sky Sports customers on ‘Pick’ in the coming weeks.

Sky Sports Director of Football Gary Hughes said: “Huge thanks to the Premier League and its clubs for working so closely with Sky Sports to get these fixtures agreed for the restart. It is unprecedented times and with a huge number of games live on our screens, everyone at Sky Sports is looking forward to sharing our coverage with the fans from 17 June.” 

Sky Sports Premier League fixtures:

(All Games on Sky Sports; * denotes matches on free to air channel, Sky Pick) 

JUNE.

Wed 17: Aston Villa v Sheff Utd, 6pm; Man City v Arsenal, 8.15pm.

Fri 19: Norwich v Southampton, 6pm*; Tottenham v Man Utd, 8.15pm.

Sat 20: West Ham v Wolves, 5.30pm.

Sun 21: Newcastle v Sheff Utd, 2pm*; Aston Villa v Chelsea, 4.15pm; Everton v Liverpool, 7pm*.

Mon 22: Man City v Burnley, 8pm.

Tue 23: Leicester v Brighton, 6pm; Tottenham v West Ham, 8.15pm.

Wed 24: Man Utd v Sheff Utd, 6pm*; Liverpool v Crystal Palace, 8.15pm.

Thu 25: Southampton v Arsenal, 6pm; Burnley v Watford, 6pm*.

Sun 28: Watford v Southampton, 4.30pm*.

Tue 30: Brighton v Man Utd, 8.15pm*.

JULY.

Wed 1: Everton v Leicester, 6pm; Bournemouth v Newcastle, 6pm*; West Ham v Chelsea 8.15pm.

Thu 2: Sheff Utd v Tottenham, 6pm; Man City v Liverpool, 8.15pm.

READ MORE

Liverpool’s title quest to resume on June 21 as new fixtures are released

More on this topic

Liverpool’s title quest to resume on June 21 as new fixtures are releasedLiverpool’s title quest to resume on June 21 as new fixtures are released

Chelsea close in on signing Timo Werner from LeipzigChelsea close in on signing Timo Werner from Leipzig

Premier League clubs agree in principle to neutral venuesPremier League clubs agree in principle to neutral venues

Tottenham take out £175m loan from the Bank of EnglandTottenham take out £175m loan from the Bank of England


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Quarter of Cork GAA clubs rule out Cúl CampsQuarter of Cork GAA clubs rule out Cúl Camps

Premier League to allow five substitutions per team for remainder of 2019-20 seasonPremier League to allow five substitutions per team for remainder of 2019-20 season

Rafael Nadal says he is not currently prepared to travel abroad for tournamentsRafael Nadal says he is not currently prepared to travel abroad for tournaments

Dalo's GAA Show: The life and times of the Bomber ListonDalo's GAA Show: The life and times of the Bomber Liston


Lifestyle

Nidge and co return for a repeat of a series that gripped the nation over its five seasons.Friday's TV Highlights: Love/Hate returns while Springwatch looks at rewilding

A family expert at the charity Action for Children advises how parents can maintain contact with kids after separation if there’s an access problem.My ex won’t let me see my child because I haven’t paid maintenance during lockdown. What can I do?

THREE years ago, when radio presenter Daniella Moyles announced that she was quitting, few could have guessed from her upbeat Instagram post the inner turmoil she’d been enduring.Daniella Moyles on how she beat anxiety

Leaders in the fields of mindfulness and meditation are offering free online support to help us de-stress and take control, says Margaret JenningsBreathe easy: Free online guidance on how to calm your mind

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

  • 20
  • 23
  • 26
  • 36
  • 43
  • 44
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »