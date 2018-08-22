Home»Sport

Everton trio become first footballers to feature in Angry Birds game

Wednesday, August 22, 2018 - 01:46 PM

Everton’s Theo Walcott, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Cenk Tosun have become the first footballers to feature in the Angry Birds game.

The trio have undergone digital makeovers to become limited edition playable characters in the Evolution edition of the game, produced by the Toffees’ shirt sleeve sponsors Rovio.

It is the Finland-based company’s first venture into Premier League football following successful associations with the likes of NASA, Apple, NBA, NFL, McDonalds and Star Wars.

“Angry Birds is one of the biggest names in gaming and I am very happy to be one of the first three football players in the world to have my own personalised playable character,” Walcott told evertonfc.com.

Turkey international Tosun added: “I was shocked to be part of this to be honest. It is a big honour for me because I used to play the game when I was younger.

“Everyone knows that Angry Birds is one of the biggest games in the world and I am very proud that Theo, Gylfi and I are the first footballers to be part of the game.”

- Press Association


