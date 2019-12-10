News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Everton target Pereira committed to role with Shanghai SIPG

By Press Association
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - 07:37 PM

Vitor Pereira appears to have ruled himself out of the vacant Everton job but would welcome an approach from a Premier League club in the future.

The Toffees are looking for a new manager after bringing Marco Silva’s 18-month reign to an end after last Wednesday’s bitter 5-2 Merseyside derby defeat at Liverpool.

Pereira, the well-travelled Portuguese boss of Shanghai SIPG, is reported to be a target for Everton but he insists he is committed to his post in China.

“I’m grateful to be considered – this (Everton) is a club that I have so much respect for,” Pereira told Sky Sports News.

“But at this point I’m still coach of SIPG and it’s a club close to my heart in a country which is learning a lot in football.

“It means at this moment I’m not in a position to make any other commitments, finding time to think and plan my future, looking at the options that I have.”

When asked about managing a Premier League club in the future, Pereira said: “Yes, for sure I would like to consider an opportunity in the future.”

