News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Everton striker Tosun: I tried to comfort Gomes after horrendous injury

Everton striker Tosun: I tried to comfort Gomes after horrendous injury
By Press Association
Monday, November 04, 2019 - 06:37 AM

Everton goalscorer Cenk Tosun has described how he comforted Andre Gomes as his team-mate screamed in pain following an horrendous injury in the 1-1 Premier League draw at home to Tottenham.

The Portugal international sustained a potentially season-ending injury after being clipped by Son Heung-min and falling heavily on his right leg, resulting in a fracture dislocation to his right ankle for which he will undergo surgery on Monday.

Tosun, who had only been on the pitch for 10 minutes, comforted the midfielder as many players around them were visibly shaken by the severity of the injury.

Son, who was initially shown a yellow card by referee Martin Atkinson before it was changed to a red, was in tears but incredibly Tosun picked himself up to score a header eight minutes into 12 added on to cancel out Dele Alli’s first away league goal since January.

“Everybody is sad inside. Some players, they nearly cried,” said the Turkey international.

“He was in shock, his eyes were open so big. He was like crying, shouting and screaming.

“I just tried to hold him and speak to him. I tried to tell him to stay calm. We couldn’t understand him.”

Tottenham are considering an appeal against the red card shown to Son, who slid in and clipped his opponent but not recklessly so.

The Premier League issued a statement after the game to clarify why the card had been upgraded, in which it said: “The red card for Son was for endangering the safety of a player which happened as a consequence of his initial challenge.”

However, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino felt the injury led to an over-reaction which resulted in a greater punishment for Son.

“It was clear it was never the intention of Son to create the problem that happened afterwards. It is unbelievable to see a red card,” said the Spurs boss.

“In that situation we need to help because the decision of the referee was a yellow card but the VAR changed the decision. It is the latest example of it being not clear.

“VAR needs to check if it was a bad tackle from Son and judge the action, not what happened after.

“We all feel sorry for Andre. I want to send my best wishes to him and to his family in this tough moment. We want to send, on behalf of the squad, our best wishes.

“I don’t know what will happen now (in terms of an appeal). The club will see if it is possible but what we cannot change is what happened after (the incident).”

Pochettino did, however, praise Everton’s players for their reaction and their support for the distraught Son – particularly club captain Seamus Coleman, who was out for a year after suffering a similarly-horrific double-fracture of his lower leg in March 2017.

“The players from Everton were fantastic. The captain came to the dressing room to console Son,” said the Argentinian.

“I want to say thank you to the players and Coleman, who came in on behalf of the squad of Everton.”

READ MORE

Ireland qualify for the Olympics after sudden death penalty win

More on this topic

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Rodgers reveals small adjustments to Leicester tactics are benefitting VardyRodgers reveals small adjustments to Leicester tactics are benefitting Vardy

That Man United recovery? Yeah, forget itThat Man United recovery? Yeah, forget it

5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Andre GomesCenk TosunDele AlliMartin AtkinsonMauricio PochettinoSeamus ColemanSon Heung-minTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Dr Crokes set up Kerry SFC final meeting with East Kerry after replay winDr Crokes set up Kerry SFC final meeting with East Kerry after replay win

Borris-Illeigh claim Tipp SHC crown in hard-fought encounterBorris-Illeigh claim Tipp SHC crown in hard-fought encounter

Kylie Murphy winner helps Wexford Youths retain FAI Women's CupKylie Murphy winner helps Wexford Youths retain FAI Women's Cup

Energia All-Ireland League weekend round-up: Cork Con come good in last 10 minsEnergia All-Ireland League weekend round-up: Cork Con come good in last 10 mins


Lifestyle

THE European eel is in trouble. Its numbers have declined catastrophically since 1980 and the species is listed as ‘critically endangered’ by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).Europe’s eel may be on its last journey

From a French corvette in 1798, a very important visitor alighted to Co Donegal’s Rutland Island.The Islands Of Ireland: Fine and Tandy in Rutland

Here, it was a chilly ending to October; there, on the Greek island which we left just 48 hours ago, it was a warm sea and a white beach and the infinity of space above us a cloudless blue.Winter crept silently over the woods and banished autumn

Anyone travelling the roads at this time of year will inevitably note examples of crude hedge-cutting. And the irony is that local authorities, which should be prime protectors of the environment, are often responsible for this.Hedges vital for wildlife

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »