News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Everton sign Fabian Delph from Manchester City

Everton sign Fabian Delph from Manchester City
Monday, July 15, 2019 - 10:13 PM

Everton have announced the signing of midfielder Fabian Delph from Manchester City on a three-year deal.

The 29-year-old England international, who joined City from Aston Villa in 2015, signs for an undisclosed fee.

He told the club website: "Every time I have played against Everton, whether it was home or away, straight away the first thing that comes to mind when you see the fans is passion.

"You are always going to hear Evertonians and I'm excited to play at home and hear them when I am playing."

Delph added: "I'm really happy to be here, I'm going to give absolutely everything - nothing less than 100 per cent.

"Hopefully we can push together, fans and players, to do something special."

Delph has been part of the Manchester City squad that has won successive Premier League titles in the past two seasons and Everton manager Marco Silva hopes he can bring some of that experience to the Toffees' dressing room.

"When I look to bring a new player into our squad, the first thing I look for above all the other things is quality and Fabian is a player with high quality," Silva said.

"But what they can bring to our dressing room is also important and if you can put those two things together then that can only be good for the club."

- Press Association

More on this topic

Marvellous Mahdy strike sees UCD continue revival at Bohs’ expenseMarvellous Mahdy strike sees UCD continue revival at Bohs’ expense

Joe Hodge keeps cool to rescue IrelandJoe Hodge keeps cool to rescue Ireland

Here is how surgeons separated conjoined twins whose skulls were fused togetherHere is how surgeons separated conjoined twins whose skulls were fused together

‘Strong reasons’ to extend Brexit’s October deadline‘Strong reasons’ to extend Brexit’s October deadline

soccerEvertonManchester Cityfootball

More in this Section

Hamilton, Djokovic, Federer and Eoin Morgan’s men serve up a super SundayHamilton, Djokovic, Federer and Eoin Morgan’s men serve up a super Sunday

Bernd Wiesberger thrilled after claiming ASI Scottish Open titleBernd Wiesberger thrilled after claiming ASI Scottish Open title

5 of the most memorable Wimbledon finals5 of the most memorable Wimbledon finals

Gerrard eager to raise the standards at RangersGerrard eager to raise the standards at Rangers


Lifestyle

Their romance took Laura Roset and Ken Mohally from Mallow to Moldova and back again.Wedding of the Week: Love spreads from Mallow to Moldova

As the Caped Crusader hits 80 years of protecting Gotham City, Chris Wasser looks at the history of the world’s darkest superhero.80 years on, Batman still packs a punch

Despite the many issues in the housing market, the number of mortgages being approved is rising, with first-time buyers making up the bulkMaking Cents: Key points for people buying their first house

When it comes to music podcasts, the actual tunes themselves are not essential — the best series discuss around the music.Podcast Corner: Digging deep with music podcasts

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »