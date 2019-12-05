News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Everton sack manager Marco Silva

Everton sack manager Marco Silva
By Press Association
Thursday, December 05, 2019 - 08:02 PM

Everton have sacked manager Marco Silva after a run of eight defeats in 11 matches left the club in the Premier League’s bottom three.

The Portuguese has overseen a period of steady decline since early September and falling into the relegation zone after a humiliating 5-2 defeat in the Merseyside derby at Anfield proved the final straw for majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri and the club’s board.

Duncan Ferguson has taken temporary charge of the Toffees and will oversee Saturday’s clash against Chelsea.

A statement from the club read: “Everton Football Club can confirm that manager Marco Silva has left the club.

“Majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri, chairman Bill Kenwright and the board of directors would like to thank Marco for his service over the last 18 months and wish him well for the future.

“Duncan Ferguson has taken temporary charge of the first team and will manage the side for the game against Chelsea on Saturday.

“The club aims to confirm a new permanent manager as swiftly as possible.”

