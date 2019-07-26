News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Everton reshuffle their boardroom after unveiling £500m stadium plans

Everton reshuffle their boardroom after unveiling £500m stadium plans
Friday, July 26, 2019 - 10:06 AM

Everton have announced the departures of deputy chairman Keith Harris and Jon Woods from their board of directors.

The Toffees said a boardroom reshuffle had followed a period of “review and strategic planning” in a statement released on their official website.

Everton remain under the leadership of chairman Bill Kenwright and majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri, the club said.

“The changes include Jon Woods and deputy chairman Keith Harris leaving the board,” read the statement.

“Chief executive officer Professor Denise Barrett-Baxendale will oversee the work of stadium development director Colin Chong and take responsibility for the new stadium project – including the delivery of a community-led legacy at Goodison Park – with Sasha Ryazantsev responsible for finalising the funding for the schemes.

“Marcel Brands, who was appointed to the board in January 2019, will continue in his role as director of football.”

Everton hope to move into their new £500million stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock in 2023 and are confident funding for the project will be in place in time for when pre-construction works begin early next year.

The Merseysiders finished eighth in the Premier League last season under manager Marco Silva, who was appointed as Sam Allardyce’s replacement in May 2018.

READ MORE

Premier League signings to watch this season

- Press Association

More on this topic

Saudi king funds Hajj trips for survivors of New Zealand mosque attacksSaudi king funds Hajj trips for survivors of New Zealand mosque attacks

Boris Johnson’s ascent to power celebrated in Turkish ancestral villageBoris Johnson’s ascent to power celebrated in Turkish ancestral village

Dress rental service starts fashion revolution in Ireland by tackling clothes pollutionDress rental service starts fashion revolution in Ireland by tackling clothes pollution

Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac knife attack: Property owner ‘attacked five times in same area’Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac knife attack: Property owner ‘attacked five times in same area’

Bill KenwrightFarhad MoshiriJon WoodsKeith HarrisPremier LeagueEverton

More in this Section

Manchester City and Liverpool to lead the way once again?Manchester City and Liverpool to lead the way once again?

Pressure is on Ireland as they hunt for Test win, says England’s Jack LeachPressure is on Ireland as they hunt for Test win, says England’s Jack Leach

Mauricio Pochettino has unfinished business at TottenhamMauricio Pochettino has unfinished business at Tottenham

Can Solskjaer bring the good times back to Manchester United?Can Solskjaer bring the good times back to Manchester United?


Lifestyle

Des O’Sullivan previews two sales in Co Cork featuring everything from fine furniture to modern Irish art.Anyone for a vintage cocktail shaker in Temperance Hall?

Fair City actor Tommy O’Neill drew on his own time in prison for a video installation currently on display on Spike Island, writes Ellie O’ByrneInside knowledge influences outlook

Bombay Bicycle Club return to Ireland next weekend for gigs in Cork and Waterford, writes Ed PowerBack in the saddle again: Bombay Bicycle Club on their return to Ireland

I suffered from terrible judgment in my 30s and ended up marrying a guy from Mallow. I’m literally paying for it to this day.Ask Audrey: Cork Airport is where you watch obvious Norries getting on a posh flight and guess where they got their money from

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »