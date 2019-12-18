News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Everton reportedly moving closer to appointing Carlo Ancelotti

Everton reportedly moving closer to appointing Carlo Ancelotti
By Press Association
Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - 09:48 AM

Everton are reportedly moving closer to the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti, even though they say no contract offer has been made in their search for a new manager.

The 60-year-old Italian, who won the double with Chelsea in 2010, is the heavy favourite to replace Marco Silva at Goodison Park after being sacked at Napoli last week.

Sky Sports report that he is expected to be confirmed as manager by Thursday or Friday on a four-and-a-half-year deal, but the Toffees, who are in Carabao Cup quarter-final action against Leicester on Wednesday night, issued an update on Monday night.

We can confirm that thus far no contract offer has been made and no candidate has chosen to withdraw from the process

“In the 11 days since Marco Silva left the club, the Everton board has been working to recruit a new permanent manager – and has held meetings with a number of candidates,” the club said.

“We can confirm that thus far no contract offer has been made and no candidate has chosen to withdraw from the process.

“While the club is keen to confirm a new permanent manager as soon as possible, the only important duty is that the right appointment is made.

“While our process continues, Duncan Ferguson will remain as caretaker manager and will take charge of the side for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester City.”

Duncan Ferguson will remain caretaker manager at Everton for the Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against Leicester (Martin Rickett/PA Images)
Duncan Ferguson will remain caretaker manager at Everton for the Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against Leicester (Martin Rickett/PA Images)

Following the sacking of Silva on December 5, Ferguson has been in charge for the club’s last two Premier League matches – a 3-1 home win over Chelsea and a 1-1 draw at Manchester United on Sunday.

Former Everton striker Ferguson has distanced himself from taking the job on a permanent basis, but he will be in charge for a third-successive match with the visit of the Foxes.

The appointment of Ancelotti, should Everton complete the deal, would be a major coup for the Merseyside club.

Ancelotti is one of only three bosses to have won the Champions League three times – twice with AC Milan and once with Real Madrid – as well as winning domestic titles in Italy, England, France, Spain and Germany.

Gylfi Sigurdsson will be assessed ahead of Everton’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester (Richard Sellers/PA Images)
Gylfi Sigurdsson will be assessed ahead of Everton’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester (Richard Sellers/PA Images)

A popular figure at Stamford Bridge, Ancelotti was sacked despite finishing runner-up in the Premier League in his second season in charge.

He has since managed Paris St Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich before a troubled start to his second term at Napoli came to an end last week.

Meanwhile, Ferguson has challenged the Everton faithful to rouse themselves again at a sold-out Goodison Park for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup clash.

“After the Chelsea result and that atmosphere at the ground, which was incredible, I’m sure they’ll want to go again on Wednesday and for us all to pull together again,” the 47-year-old Scot told everton.tv.

“We need them to deliver. Leicester are a great team, very strong in the transition, and they’re going to be a really tough test.

“But we’re at Goodison, we’re at the fortress, and we need to make it a bear pit.”

Gylfi Sigurdsson and France international Djibril Sidibe missed out on Sunday through illness and will be assessed, while Lucas Digne is unlikely to feature after sustaining a groin injury at Old Trafford.

More on this topic

Ferguson steps in after Everton give Silva bulletFerguson steps in after Everton give Silva bullet

Who could replace Marco Silva at Everton?Who could replace Marco Silva at Everton?

Everton sack manager Marco SilvaEverton sack manager Marco Silva

Where did it all go wrong for Marco Silva at Everton?Where did it all go wrong for Marco Silva at Everton?

Carlo AncelottiDuncan FergusonfootballPremier LeagueEvertonTOPIC: Everton FC

More in this Section

Fallon Sherrock confident of beating any man after historic win over Ted EvettsFallon Sherrock confident of beating any man after historic win over Ted Evetts

Takumi Minamino set for Liverpool medical ahead of January moveTakumi Minamino set for Liverpool medical ahead of January move

Cork's Caoimhin Kelleher among trio to join Liverpool's Club World Cup squad in QatarCork's Caoimhin Kelleher among trio to join Liverpool's Club World Cup squad in Qatar

Serie A chief executive apologises for ‘inappropriate’ monkey artworkSerie A chief executive apologises for ‘inappropriate’ monkey artwork


Lifestyle

The new industry trend predictions are in. Liz Connor takes a look.From mobility training to greener kit: Will these be 2020’s biggest fitness and wellness trends?

Lauren Taylor combines a history-filled city break with some mountain air.Is Bosnia Europe’s best-kept budget ski secret? Discovering the city and slopes of Sarajevo

New low-cost flights make it possible to explore this iconic American city in a few days, says Ryan Hooper.Art, culture and empanadas: Can you fit Miami into a long weekend?

Joint wear and tear affects millions of us – but there’s still lots we can do to help keep them healthy now, and in the longer term, says Abi Jackson.6 ways to help future-proof your joints

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »