Everton open investigation of alleged racist behaviour by supporter

By Press Association
Monday, November 04, 2019 - 08:49 AM

Everton are investigating an incident of alleged racist behaviour during their Premier League draw against Tottenham on Sunday.

Cenk Tosun snatched an added-time point for the Toffees to cancel out Dele Alli’s opener.

After the match, Everton Fan Services posted that they were looking into allegations of racist behaviour.

“Everton is investigating an alleged incident of racist behaviour by a supporter attending today’s fixture against Tottenham,” read a statement on Twitter.

“Everton strongly condemns any form of racism. Any such behaviour has no place within our stadium, our Club, our community or our game.”

The match was overshadowed by a sickening injury to Toffees midfielder Andre Gomes, who will undergo surgery on a fracture dislocation to his right ankle on Monday after falling awkwardly following a challenge by Tottenham’s Son Heung-min.

Son was sent off having initially been shown a yellow card.

