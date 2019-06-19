News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Everton midfielder Nikola Vlasic on verge of CSKA Moscow move

Wednesday, June 19, 2019 - 01:32 PM

Everton midfielder Nikola Vlasic is on the verge of completing a move to CSKA Moscow with just the paperwork now to be finalised on the deal.

The 21-year-old scored eight goals in 31 matches on loan at the Russian club last season.

While CSKA were quick to announce the Croatia international had signed a five-year contract on Wednesday, Press Association Sport understands Everton cannot sign it off until a number of formalities are concluded.

Vlasic was the last signing of former manager Ronald Koeman in August 2017, joining in a £10million deal from Hajduk Split just a week after facing them in a Europa League qualifier.

Within two months Koeman had been sacked and, although he went on to make 19 appearances for the Toffees in his first season, Vlasic managed just five from January 1 with then manager Sam Allardyce clearly not impressed and he was farmed out on loan by current boss Marco Silva last August.

- Press Association

