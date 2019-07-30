News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Everton midfielder Gueye completes PSG switch

Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 10:22 AM

Idrissa Gueye has completed his move from Everton to Paris St Germain, the clubs have announced.

The 29-year-old Senegal midfielder joins the French champions, who had bids for him rejected in January, for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal.

Gueye told PSG’s official website: “I’m immensely proud to sign for Paris St Germain.

“After focusing on the AFCON (this summer’s Africa Cup of Nations) with Senegal, I wanted to give a new boost to my club career by joining Paris St Germain, one of the most structured and ambitious sports projects in Europe.

“I’d like to thank the directors, the coach and his staff for the confidence they have shown in me. I will do everything to justify the faith they have shown in me and to integrate into this talented squad.

“And of course I can’t wait to take in the amazing atmosphere of the Parc des Princes, which impressed me during my first seasons in France!”

Gueye played for Lille before joining Aston Villa in the summer of 2016 and then moving on to Everton a year later.

He made 108 appearances for the Toffees in all competitions, scoring four goals.

TOPIC: Soccer

