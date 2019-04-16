NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Everton midfielder Andre Gomes given three-match ban

Tuesday, April 16, 2019 - 05:35 PM

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes is to miss the club’s next three matches after accepting a Football Association charge of violent conduct.

Gomes was charged after an incident during the 2-0 defeat to Fulham on Saturday when he appeared to stamp on home forward Aleksandar Mitrovic.

A statement on the FA website read: “Andre Gomes will miss Everton’s next three matches after accepting a charge of violent conduct.

“This followed an incident that was not seen by the match officials but caught on video during the 95th minute of the Premier League fixture against Fulham on Saturday [13/04/2019].”

Gomes will miss games against Manchester United, Crystal Palace and Burnley. He will be eligible to return against Tottenham on the final day of the Premier League season.

- Press Association

