Everton looking to complete deals for Moise Kean and Jean Philippe Gbamin

By Press Association
Friday, August 02, 2019 - 12:33 PM

Everton are expected to finalise two more signings in the next few days as Juventus forward Moise Kean is set to arrive for a medical in the next 24 hours.

However, while a £30million deal for the 19-year-old is close to being completed, PA understands Mainz midfielder Jean Philippe Gbamin will be first through the door.

The 23-year-old Ivory Coast international is the like-for-like replacement for Idrissa Gana Gueye in a central holding role after he completed his move to Paris St Germain earlier in the week.

His switch, for a reported £25m-plus, should be completed over the weekend with Kean to follow afterwards.

Kean is the player who is exciting fans the most as they hope the long wait for a regular goalscorer is over having seen the team struggle up front since the departure of Romelu Lukaku two years ago.

Since then Wayne Rooney (10) and Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson (both 13) have been the Toffees’ top Premier League scorers in the last couple of seasons.

Kean has scored 11 times in 35 Serie A appearances, the majority of which have been as a substitute, for Juventus and on loan at Verona but is viewed as a player with huge potential by manager Marco Silva and director of football Marcel Brands.

Everton have already secured Andre Gomes, who spent last season on loan at Goodison Park, on a permanent deal along with back-up goalkeeper Jonas Lossl from Huddersfield and Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph.

- Press Association

