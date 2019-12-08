News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Everton investigate reports of homophobic chanting

By Press Association
Sunday, December 08, 2019 - 09:34 PM

Everton are investigating reports of homophobic chanting during Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea.

The abuse is alleged to have been directed at Chelsea fans during Everton’s 3-1 win at Goodison Park.

“Everton is working in conjunction with Kick It Out and has commenced an investigation into homophobic chanting reported during Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea,” a club statement said.

“Both the club and Kick It Out have received reports of a homophobic chant being aimed at Chelsea’s fans by a small section of the home crowd.

“Homophobia has no place within our stadium, our club, our community or our game. The club strongly condemns such behaviour and is carrying out a thorough investigation which will include liaison with Merseyside Police.

“Matchgoers who have information relating to any form of discrimination should email reportit@evertonfc.com.”

The alleged abuse came during a week in which the Premier League has backed Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign in support of gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender people in sport.

Earlier on Sunday, a 41-year-old man was arrested in connection with allegations of racist abuse during Saturday’s Manchester derby.

A video circulated on social media appeared to show a Manchester City supporter aiming monkey chants towards Manchester United players during the Red Devils’ 2-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

City swiftly issued a statement after the match saying the club was working with Greater Manchester Police, who announced on Sunday morning that the man had been arrested on suspicion of a racially-aggravated public order offence.

