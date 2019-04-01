NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Everton investigate alleged Jordan Pickford fight video

Monday, April 01, 2019 - 08:18 PM

Everton are investigating a video which allegedly shows England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford at the centre of a street brawl in Sunderland.

The video, which has circulated online, was captured in the hours after Pickford’s former club Sunderland lost to Portsmouth on penalties in the Checkatrade Trophy final on Sunday.

An Everton statement said: “The club has been made aware of an alleged incident involving one of our players and we are looking into the matter.”

In the video, onlookers can be heard shouting “Jordan” as a fight breaks out before the man believed to be Pickford is dragged away.

Pickford had played in Everton’s 2-0 away win over West Ham on Saturday before spending a day off in his home city, where he reportedly watched Sunderland’s Wembley defeat.

Last month, Everton boss Marco Silva said the 25-year-old needed to show “more emotional balance” after making mental errors in a 3-2 defeat to Sunderland’s rivals Newcastle.

Pickford came through the ranks with Sunderland but joined Everton for an initial £25million when the Black Cats were relegated from the Premier League in June 2017.

He made his England debut five months later and was Gareth Southgate’s first choice at the World Cup, being named man of the match in England’s 2-0 win over Sweden in the quarter-finals.

Pickford, capped 17 times, played in both of England’s Euro 2020 qualifiers last month.

- Press Association

