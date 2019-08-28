News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Everton hit back to put Lincoln out of Carabao Cup

Everton hit back to put Lincoln out of Carabao Cup
By Press Association
Wednesday, August 28, 2019 - 10:20 PM

Everton were pushed all the way by Lincoln but advanced to the third round of the Carabao Cup after two late goals gave the Premier League team a 4-2 victory at Sincil Bank.

A shock looked like it could be on the cards when Harry Anderson arrived in the penalty area to convert Jack Payne’s cut back and put the Sky Bet League One side in front after only 21 seconds.

Harry Anderson gave Lincoln a shock early lead against Everton (Mike Egerton/PA)
Harry Anderson gave Lincoln a shock early lead against Everton (Mike Egerton/PA)

Everton dominated the rest of the first half and Gylfi Sigurdsson, Alex Iwobi and Michael Keane all worked Lincoln goalkeeper Grant Smith before Lucas Digne levelled things up with a superb 30-yard free-kick after 36 minutes.

Moise Kean crashed a shot off the post before half-time but it was not until the hour mark that Everton went ahead through Sigurdsson’s penalty.

Morgan Schneiderlin went down as he attempted to squeeze in between Harry Toffolo and Michael O’Connor and Sigurdsson made no mistake with his spot-kick, finishing emphatically into the roof of the net.

However, Lincoln would not lie down and Bruno Andrade equalised midway through the second half with a thunderous volley.

Iwobi went close with a dipping shot as Everton’s superior fitness and class eventually begin to show late on and it was Iwobi who restored the lead with a close-range header in the 81st minute.

Richarlison ensured Everton’s progression with two minutes remaining when he directed his header from Digne’s cross into the net.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Small business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax billsSmall business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax bills

All aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferryAll aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferry

‘We just go out and pick what we need for dinner’‘We just go out and pick what we need for dinner’

Strictly’s Anneka Rice excited to be pain free after steroid injectionStrictly’s Anneka Rice excited to be pain free after steroid injection

Alex IwobiBruno AndradeGylfi SigurdssonHarry AndersonLucas DigneRicharlisonPremier League

More in this Section

Liverpool dismiss agent’s claim they have been ‘mentally bullying’ playerLiverpool dismiss agent’s claim they have been ‘mentally bullying’ player

Michael Obafemi gets Ireland u21 call-up as four League of Ireland players included in squadMichael Obafemi gets Ireland u21 call-up as four League of Ireland players included in squad

Alexander Cox steps down ahead of Olympic qualifiersAlexander Cox steps down ahead of Olympic qualifiers

Nuno: Wolves can look no further than Torino testNuno: Wolves can look no further than Torino test


Lifestyle

Claudine Keane is a breath of fresh air. The columnist, model and wife of the famous Ireland goalscorer Robbie Keane leads what the media likes to describe as a glamorous jet-set life.Focus on nutrition for Claudine Keane

It’s a big day – for you and them!Sending your child to school for the first time? What you might be feeling and how to cope

The recent FIFA Women’s World Cup France was a game changer for football. As the series progressed, the players gained huge traction with supporters for their skill, drive and guts. A record 750 million watched on TV. Channelling the excitement, sports pundits are predicting a brave new world where superstar female soccer players are awarded the same terms and conditions as their male counterparts.'Women footballers don’t have the financial security that the men have'

Brenda Mellett, Child Health Programme development officer, Midwest Community HealthcareWorking life: Child Health Programme development officer Brenda Mellett

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

  • 1
  • 8
  • 10
  • 35
  • 37
  • 42
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »