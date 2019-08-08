News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Everton finally announce signing of Alex Iwobi from Arsenal

By Press Association
Thursday, August 08, 2019 - 10:12 PM

Everton completed a productive summer transfer window with the late capture of Arsenal winger Alex Iwobi.

The 23-year-old has signed for an undisclosed fee, believed to be in the region of £35million, and agreed a five-year contract at Goodison Park.

The deal was submitted before the 5pm deadline on Thursday but did not get confirmed until four hours later.

The arrival of the Nigeria international, who played 149 times for the Gunners, rounds off an impressive summer of recruitment for the Toffees, who have spent big in a bid to crack the top six in the Premier League.

Iwobi follows goalkeeper Jonas Lossl, right-back Djibril Sidibe, midfielders Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin, and striker Moise Kean through the door.

Everton manager Marco Silva said on the club website: “Alex was one of our main targets for this window and I believe he is a fantastic signing for Everton.

“He is a direct and skilful winger and attacking midfielder who always works very hard for his team.

“He is still young but already with a lot of top-level experience – 100 Premier League matches, more in Europe and many international games.

“It was important for me to have one more quality option for our attacking positions to add to what we have with Richarlison, Bernard and Theo Walcott.

“Alex fits exactly the profile of player I want in my model. He is hungry to join Everton and take the next step in his career, to help us compete with the strongest teams in the league and reach his potential at our club.”

- Press Association

Alex IwobiTransfersPremier LeagueArsenalEverton

