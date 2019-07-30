News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Everton deny McCarthy-Tosun-plus-cash offer for Crystal Palace's Zaha

Everton deny McCarthy-Tosun-plus-cash offer for Crystal Palace's Zaha
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 11:20 AM

Everton have denied trying to use Republic of Ireland midfielder James McCarthy in their attempts to sign Wilfried Zaha.

It was claimed yesterday that the Toffees had offered Crystal Palace £55m plus 28-year-old McCarthy and Cenk Tosun for the Ivory Coast winger's services.

Palace have reportedly already rejected a cash-only bid of £52m for Zaha and in a statement today, the Merseysiders have claimed reports of the second offer are false.

"Everton Football Club categorically denies that a bid has been submitted to Crystal Palace for Wilfried Zaha that included an increased sum plus Cenk Tosun and James McCarthy," said the club in a statement.

"Everton and Crystal Palace have a very good relationship. A bid was made over the weekend which was turned down.

"Both clubs agreed that was the end of the matter."

More on this topic

Chelsea ban fan for life after investigation into Sterling abuseChelsea ban fan for life after investigation into Sterling abuse

'F*** off going back to Cork': Roy O'Donovan recalls his one falling out with Roy Keane'F*** off going back to Cork': Roy O'Donovan recalls his one falling out with Roy Keane

Bale shows off new Real Madrid kit after China move falls throughBale shows off new Real Madrid kit after China move falls through

Everton midfielder Gueye completes PSG switchEverton midfielder Gueye completes PSG switch

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Gareth Bale missing from Real Madrid squad for pre-season tournament in GermanyGareth Bale missing from Real Madrid squad for pre-season tournament in Germany

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra announces his retirementFormer Manchester United defender Patrice Evra announces his retirement

Patrice Evra retires: The footballer’s most memorable social media momentsPatrice Evra retires: The footballer’s most memorable social media moments

Former referee confident VAR will not cause long Premier League delaysFormer referee confident VAR will not cause long Premier League delays


Lifestyle

Please the whole clan by booking a break with activities on offer for all ages, says Sarah Marshall.5 European island getaways fit for sun-seeking families

These wood-munching critters are surprisingly common, but it’s always best to tackle them early. Lisa Salmon finds out how.It’s woodworm season: How to spot and treat wood-boring beetles before they cause serious damage

Getting schooled in wine isn’t as daunting as you might think, says Sam Wylie-Harris.7 unexpected wine facts to make you thirsty to learn more

Eoin Edwards hit the road to Ulster, and the Lakeland County of Cavan, for a taste of Downton Abbey-style hospitality.A little piece of Downton Abbey-style heaven in Ulster

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »