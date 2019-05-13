NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Everton defender Mina could be reprimanded by FA for betting advert appearance

Monday, May 13, 2019 - 02:58 PM

The Football Association is looking into Everton defender Yerry Mina’s appearance in a promotional advert for a betting company.

It is against strict FA rules for players to be associated with advertising gambling on football and Mina’s video for Betjuego in his home country of Colombia has come to the attention of the authorities.

Press Association Sport understands the FA are aware of the matter and are currently looking into it.

Stringent rules were introduced as part of a move to prevent, among other things, match-fixing and spot-betting.

The relevant section from the 2018/19 FA Handbook states: “An individual participant, when acting in a personal capacity, shall not be permitted to advertise or promote any betting activity that the participant is prohibited from engaging in by Rule E8(1) or E8(2).”

Rules E8(1) and E8(2) relate to betting on football or football-related matters.

Mina joined Everton from Barcelona in a £28million deal last August but has endured an indifferent start to his career in English football.

A foot injury delayed his debut until November and he has been dogged by a hamstring problem which has restricted the 24-year-old to just 15 appearances this season.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS

FAFootball AssociationYerry MinaPremier LeagueEverton

