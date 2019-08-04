News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Everton complete deal for Moise Kean

By Press Association
Sunday, August 04, 2019 - 12:21 PM

Everton have signed teenage Italy striker Moise Kean from Juventus.

The 19-year-old Italy forward has signed a five-year deal with the Toffees, to become the club’s fifth summer signing.

The highly-rated hitman scored six goals in 13 appearances in helping Juventus claim last term’s Serie A title, having made his club debut as a 16-year-old. The Italian club said the fee was an initial 27.5million euros.

“I am very proud and honoured to wear the Everton shirt; I will give my best to this team,” said Kean.

“I was convinced to sign because Everton is a club looking to the future and so am I.

“I know about the size of the club. It has big ambition and I will work very hard to help us fulfil what we want to achieve.

“I am used to winning and I want to bring this winning attitude to the team. I hope I will be very good on the field and bring the fans joy.”

Kean became Italy’s youngest senior national team scorer since 1958 when netting against Finland on his full senior debut, aged just 19 years and 23 days.

He was subjected to racist abuse during Juventus’ 2-0 Serie A win at Cagliari in April, holding his arms aloft to the crowd after scoring in response to the crowd.

Everton have already recruited Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Jonas Lossl this summer.

@moise_kean officially joins @everton. Thank you, and good luck!

Now the Toffees hope the livewire frontman will add a significant boost to their squad ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

“A striker was one of our priority signings this summer,” said Everton manager Marco Silva.

“Moise is strong, fast, with many good qualities as a striker and he is just 19 years old. He has talent and he is ready to work, ready to improve our squad and gives us different solutions.

“Of course he was at a big club, now he’s come to another big club and is ready to fight for this challenge and to give everything to Everton Football Club.”

- Press Association

