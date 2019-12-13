News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Everton caretaker boss Ferguson wants club to appoint world-class manager

Everton caretaker boss Ferguson wants club to appoint world-class manager
By Press Association
Friday, December 13, 2019 - 03:25 PM

Duncan Ferguson wants Everton to appoint a world-class manager as the odds fall on three-time Champions League winner Carlo Ancelotti moving to Goodison Park.

Ferguson will be in charge of the Toffees for a second weekend running when they go to Manchester United on Sunday, buoyed by last Saturday’s 3-1 win over Chelsea, but while the Scot admits he wants to be a full-time manager in the future, he is hoping to see a big-name appointment soon.

Everton have also been linked with the likes of former boss David Moyes, Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta as they seek a replacement for Marco Silva, but reports suggest Ancelotti has moved to the front of the queue.

The 60-year-old, who has won the Champions League twice with AC Milan and once with Real Madrid, was sacked by Napoli last week and is reportedly set for talks with the Toffees in the coming days.

“I don’t want to get drawn into names, but all these guys are fantastic managers – great, great managers,” Ferguson said.

“Hopefully the club will find the right one. We want the best managers in the world managing our football club.”

Ferguson has been credited with galvanising the Everton squad in the short term, and last week they looked a different side to the one that limped through Silva’s last game in charge.

Their performance against Frank Lampard’s side at Goodison Park was then reflected in Ferguson’s emotional celebrations at full-time.

“It probably felt just how it looked,” said the Scot. “It was a bit chaotic, a bit emotional. Obviously it was my first time on the touchline in the Premier League and it was fantastic.

“I got caught up in it a little bit but the players needed that encouragement. I’m not going to change. I’m just going to be myself.”

And the 47-year-old now hopes to become a manager in his own right down the line.

“I think in the future I’ll look to progress to be a manager. Now I know I can do it in one game, but of course it was only one game,” he said.

“It was emotional, exciting, fantastic, and in the future possibly I can move into management.”

The more immediate challenge now is beating a Manchester United side who have looked much improved in wins over Tottenham and Manchester City.

“Obviously we’re confident because we’re off the back of beating Chelsea,” he said. “Unfortunately they’re on the up at the moment. They’re a very good team on great form and it will be a big ask for us, but I’m sure we can give a good account of ourselves.

“I’d probably be on the roof if we get a win there, but we can do it and that’s what we’re going to try and do.

“I think when you get a victory you realise we are a good team, there’s a lot of good players in the squad and as long as we’re covering that grass, running, tackling, fighting for the shirt, that will takes us a long way.”

More on this topic

Neal Horgan: Limerick another dead fish in Irish football’s polluted watersNeal Horgan: Limerick another dead fish in Irish football’s polluted waters

Frank Lampard won’t talk to out-of-contract players until JanuaryFrank Lampard won’t talk to out-of-contract players until January

Klopp: New contract gives Liverpool more stabilityKlopp: New contract gives Liverpool more stability

Wayne Rooney expresses his frustration as wait for Derby debut continuesWayne Rooney expresses his frustration as wait for Derby debut continues

Carlo AncelottiDuncan FergusonEvertonManchester UnitedPremier LeagueMan UtdMan Utd vs EvertonTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Jurgen Klopp agrees new Liverpool deal until 2024Jurgen Klopp agrees new Liverpool deal until 2024

Steven Gerrard extends Rangers contractSteven Gerrard extends Rangers contract

Sheffield United boss Wilder hoping to name unchanged squadSheffield United boss Wilder hoping to name unchanged squad

Solksjaer: United are proud of their academy playersSolksjaer: United are proud of their academy players


Lifestyle

Unique drawings by Quentin Blake, one of Britain’s best-loved illustrators, are available at a Christie’s online auction which runs until December 17.Your chance to buy drawings by Roald Dahl illustrator Quentin Blake

Ciara McDonnell talks to four high-profile people about their festive traditions and favourite tracksHere's what has these famous faces rockin’ around the Christmas tree

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 9
  • 12
  • 21
  • 32
  • 46
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »