Everton boss Silva thinks summer signings need more time to settle

By Press Association
Thursday, August 29, 2019 - 01:50 PM

Everton boss Marco Silva feels his summer signings need more time to settle but praised their performance against Lincoln.

Moise Kean was one of four players to make their full debut in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. The striker, signed from Juventus this month, was one of five changes to the team as fellow new recruits Fabian Delph, Alex Iwobi and Djibril Sidibe also made their first starts for the Blues.

Iwobi was on the score sheet along with Lucas Digne, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Richarlison as Everton won 4-2 at Sincil Bank and progressed to the third round, where they will travel to Sheffield Wednesday.

“The players making their first starts did well. We are talking about quality players,” said Silva.

“They need time, more time to reach best physical condition, also. But they did well and for sure in the future we will see more from them.”

“Fabian did really, really well. It’s no surprise to me, he has the capacity to do that. Of course Alex as well did really good, Moise Kean in some moments did well also. I know Sidibe when he’s more settled in our team will help also.”

“The attitude was good. But we don’t talk about just one or two players, I think we as a team did well too.”

Meanwhile, Lincoln chairman Clive Nates spoke of the growing relationship between the two clubs after the League One side signed 21-year-old midfielder Callum Connolly on a season-long loan from Everton on Thursday.

“The relationship is something that has certainly has helped to bring him to the club. But first and foremost, Callum is a player that (manager) Danny (Cowley) has identified as someone who could really add some value to the team,” Nates told the club website.

“It may lead to us having an even more progressive relationship and then bring more players across to Sincil Bank in the future.”

Lincoln also played Everton in the third round of the FA Cup at Goodison Park last season.

- Press Association

