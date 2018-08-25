Everton boss Silva faces anxious wait over defender Keane

Everton boss Marco Silva faces an anxious wait to discover the severity of the injury suffered by Michael Keane in the dramatic 2-2 draw at Bournemouth.

England defender Keane was given lengthy treatment on the field in the closing stages at the Vitality Stadium following a nasty collision with team-mate Idrissa Gueye.

The 25-year-old, who scored the Toffees’ second goal, left the pitch on a stretcher and was taken to hospital for assessment.

Silva said Keane’s condition was his biggest concern after his team surrendered a two-goal lead on the south coast in a pulsating encounter in which both teams finished with 10 men.

“First and most important, believe me,” the Portuguese said about Keane’s injury.

“He went to the hospital, I don’t have more updates about the situation.

“When he went to the hospital, in that moment it looks a little bit better, in better condition as well.

“I hope everything is OK now but we have to wait.”

A relatively uneventful first half was sparked into life when Everton winger Richarlison was sent off for a headbutt on Adam Smith in the 41st minute.

Theo Walcott put the Toffees ahead early in the second half and, after a foul on him as he raced towards goal led to the sending off of Cherries defender Smith, centre-back Keane headed home a second.

Bournemouth battled back though and halved the deficit through Joshua King’s penalty following Leighton Baines’ clumsy foul on Callum Wilson, before Nathan Ake tapped in an equaliser 11 minutes from time.

Richarlison, a £40million arrival from Watford, began his Goodison Park career impressively by scoring three goals in two games but will now face a three-match ban.

Silva was critical of his summer signing’s violent conduct and urged the Brazilian to curb his temper.

“Firstly, to be clear, it’s something that Richarlison and the other players in our squad, they cannot do,” said Silva.

“It’s something I don’t like to see and in this level – if you are 18, 19, 20 (years of age), if you are 33 – you have to keep always your emotional balance there.

“Keep your mentality as well, if somebody provokes you, or not, if the fans are against you, or not.

“It’s not something new, it’s something that you can see many, many times; two players put their heads one against the other.

“Looks minimal the contact. I’m not one to talk about the referee’s decision but I can tell you about my players, I don’t like them to do that.”

Bournemouth’s equaliser means both teams maintained their unbeaten starts to the season.

Eddie Howe’s Cherries, who won their opening two fixtures, have now taken 20 points from losing positions in 2018 and he was pleased with his players’ resilience.

“Another comeback and we’re delighted to achieve it because – certainly at 2-0 down and 10 v 10 – it looked very difficult just from the mental perspective of how the game had gone for us to that point,” said manager Howe.

“The players went again and once we got the goal to go 2-1, the whole game changed, the momentum of the game changed and we were the stronger team at the end.”

Speaking about the two red cards, Howe added: “I didn’t see Richarlison’s offence, I just heard the crowd reaction and then the red card come out so I will review that after.

“With Adam’s, I have seen it. I think it’s a foul. I think he’s just brushed Theo as he’s sprinting; the referee has a call to make whether it’s red or yellow.

“I think that’s the big decision.”

