News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Everton boss Ancelotti hopes to see Gomes back from horror injury before end of February

Everton boss Ancelotti hopes to see Gomes back from horror injury before end of February
By Press Association
Friday, January 31, 2020 - 03:42 PM

Carlo Ancelotti hailed Andre Gomes’ “amazing recovery” as he revealed the Everton midfielder could return to action before the end of the month.

Gomes was expected to miss the rest of the season after he suffered an horrific fracture dislocation of his ankle in the 1-1 draw with Tottenham on November 3.

But having joining first-team training earlier this week, Gomes is now targeting the match against Arsenal on February 23 for his return to action.

“It was a really bad injury but all the work the staff did was fantastic,” Ancelotti said. “I was surprised that he started to train again with the squad so quickly.

“The plan is to prepare him for the game against Arsenal. It is an amazing recovery but I don’t want to say more.

“I spoke with the player and he agreed, and the medical staff agreed, to have a plan to put him on the pitch against Arsenal.”

But while the news on Gomes is positive, Ancelotti said fellow midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin could need further surgery as he continues his long comeback from the thigh injury which has kept him out since August.

It is a fresh setback for the the £25million summer signing from Mainz, who has made only two appearance for the Toffees and has been sidelined since August.

“Unfortunately he had a problem and he had a check with the doctor,” Ancelotti said.

“It may be in the next few days he needs a new surgery to recover him before the end of the season.

“We hope to see him before the end of the season.”

Gbamin is the only player missing from the Everton squad for Saturday’s trip to Watford, with Gylfi Sigurdsson and Alex Iwobi having returned to fitness since the 2-2 draw with Newcastle on January 20.

Ancelotti said he could consider the returning Gomes as a “new player” on a transfer deadline day where Everton are not planning any late moves – with 17-year-old defender Jarrad Branthwaite their only January signing so far.

“This is really good news, maybe we can consider him a new player in the transfer market,” Ancelotti said of Gomes. “We don’t need to buy others.

“We are not anxious to find new players because we have a big squad… If there was an opportunity we could consider it but I think the market didn’t show for us a really good opportunity.

“We have the things to do well this season and after that we are going to have a period where we can improve the squad.”

The window has seen a number of players leave on loan, although only Cenk Tosun was a first-team regular.

Rumours earlier this week linked Richarlison with a move to Barcelona, but Ancelotti said there was never a concrete offer on the table.

“I was surprised yesterday, he was here still here, he didn’t go to Barcelona,” Ancelotti said with a laugh.

“There was rumour but we didn’t receive an official offer. The player is happy here, he signed a new contract just one month ago.

“He is a really important part of our squad, we are happy with him. Rumour is rumour but… Richarlison is a really important player and he stays with us.”

More on this topic

‘We are older’ – Guardiola laughs off calming of Mourinho rivalry‘We are older’ – Guardiola laughs off calming of Mourinho rivalry

Unai Emery says ‘several problems’ led to Arsenal sackingUnai Emery says ‘several problems’ led to Arsenal sacking

Mikel Arteta ‘happy’ with Arsenal’s business in JanuaryMikel Arteta ‘happy’ with Arsenal’s business in January

Liverpool’s quiet window down to forward planning in summer – KloppLiverpool’s quiet window down to forward planning in summer – Klopp

Andre GomesCarlo AncelottifootballJean-Philippe GbaminRicharlisonPremier LeagueEvertonTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Fitzgibbon Cup: Cats factor powers DCU to semi-final date with UCCFitzgibbon Cup: Cats factor powers DCU to semi-final date with UCC

Brendan Rodgers to seek clarification over VAR handball call during Villa defeatBrendan Rodgers to seek clarification over VAR handball call during Villa defeat

Managers destroying GAA, claims Connacht GAA president Gerry McGovernManagers destroying GAA, claims Connacht GAA president Gerry McGovern

Basketball: Cup winners Templeogue target doubleBasketball: Cup winners Templeogue target double


Lifestyle

A no-nonsense guide to the issue.What is BPA and should you actually be worried about it?

Ever wondered what a fashion editor has on her new season shopping list? Annmarie O’Connor tells allTop ten fashion items to refresh your wardrobe this spring

A children’s emotional health expert explains the best ways for parents to get youngsters to open up about their feelings.Ask an expert: How can I encourage my child to talk to me about his feelings?

A psychologist identifies five tactics parents use and advises how to make each one work better. Spoiler alert: nagging and negotiating won’t help!What is the best way to get your teen to do their homework?

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

  • 1
  • 3
  • 20
  • 22
  • 39
  • 44
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »