News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Everton boss Ancelotti charged by FA for confronting referee

Everton boss Ancelotti charged by FA for confronting referee
By Press Association
Monday, March 02, 2020 - 06:03 PM

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association following his red card at the end of Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

Ancelotti was sent off for his protests to referee Chris Kavanagh following the final whistle at Goodison Park after the Toffees had what they thought was a stoppage-time winner by Dominic Calvert-Lewin ruled out for offside by VAR.

The PA news agency understands that, if Ancelotti accepts the charge, he will be fined and not handed a touchline ban. Everton’s next match is at the Italian’s old club Chelsea on Sunday.

A statement from the FA on Monday said: “Carlo Ancelotti has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3.

“It is alleged that the Everton FC manager’s language and/or behaviour on the field of play at the end of the Premier League fixture against Manchester United FC on Sunday 1 March 2020 amounts to improper conduct.

“He has until Thursday 5 March 2020 to provide a response.”

Calvert-Lewin’s late shot deflected in off Harry Maguire, only for the effort to be disallowed after Gylfi Sigurdsson was ruled to be offside by video assistant referee Jon Moss.

The Premier League said the decision was taken due to Sigurdsson being adjudged to have been in an offside position in the direct line of vision of David De Gea, with his ability to make the save impeded.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin reacts after his goal was ruled out by VAR (Peter Byrne/PA).
Dominic Calvert-Lewin reacts after his goal was ruled out by VAR (Peter Byrne/PA).

Ancelotti said after the game: “Honestly, it was a difficult decision. I think they check the position of Gylfi – that was offside. But in our opinion it didn’t affect the vision of the goalkeeper. In their opinion it affected the vision and the movement of the goalkeeper.”

Asked if he had been sent off before as a manager, Ancelotti said with a laugh: “It is not the first time – and will not be the last.

“I never disrespected. It can happen. At the end of the game I was a little bit nervous and maybe the referee also. We spoke friendly after the game. No problem.”

More on this topic

Daniel Strurridge banned until June for breaching betting rulesDaniel Strurridge banned until June for breaching betting rules

Klopp insists Liverpool do not feel more FA Cup pressure due to recent defeatsKlopp insists Liverpool do not feel more FA Cup pressure due to recent defeats

Megan Connolly out of Ireland's Euro qualifier against GreeceMegan Connolly out of Ireland's Euro qualifier against Greece

Daniel Sturridge’s contract with Trabzonspor terminated by mutual consentDaniel Sturridge’s contract with Trabzonspor terminated by mutual consent

Carlo AncelottiPremier LeagueEvertonTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Liverpool fans can’t wait to celebrate Premier League title win, says Emile HeskeyLiverpool fans can’t wait to celebrate Premier League title win, says Emile Heskey

Lakers beat Pelicans as LeBron James and Zion Williamson face offLakers beat Pelicans as LeBron James and Zion Williamson face off

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Michael Moynihan: Irving Berlin and the ideas factoryMichael Moynihan: Irving Berlin and the ideas factory


Lifestyle

It can be difficult for kids to understand the condition and how it spreads. Jenny Stallard asks the experts for advice.Coronavirus: How to speak to young children about the risks

The Netflix dating show where people meet in the dark has been a huge hit.Love is Blind: Do we judge too much on looks?

Hannah Stephenson consults a daffodil guru to learn the best way to grow this spring favouriteDiscover the secret to daffodil success

Add stylish accents with an eye-catching trailing plant in a hanging pot or planter, writes Hannah Stephenson.Plants: Finding the right one for the right spot

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »