Even in the teeth of crisis, a feelgood factor has emerged

Crisis, what crisis? Well, excuse me while I extract my tongue from the deepest recesses of my cheek but, having done so, I’m sure I’m not the only one to have noted a distinct irony in the fact that, while all hell has been breaking loose in Abbotstown, Ireland’s elite international teams are otherwise engaged in training their eyes on lands of milk and honey.

Certainly, it’s been a long time since there’s been anything like the current level of excited interest in impending games involving, not only the senior men’s team, but also the U21s and the senior women’s team. As ever in football, results will dictate whether or not the feelgood factor remains intact but, just for now, it’s heartening to be heading into a ten-day period in which all three sides in green are contesting important qualifying matches, all from varying positions of strength and all with everything to play for.

First into the arena will be the senior women’s team, who take on Ukraine in Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday. It is admittedly very early days in Group 1 but, as things stand, Ireland’s opening 2-0 win against Montenegro has them in second place behind hot favourites Germany who have posted full points and no less than 18 goals in their two games to date.

Since finishing second in the group will permit either automatic qualification or, at worst, a play-off place, the importance for Ireland of securing a positive result in next week’s home game comes clearly into focus. Even with a long way still to go, victory in this match would undoubtedly boost confidence in the idea that, building on the progress made under Colin Bell, this group of players can become the first to make history by qualifying for the finals of a major tournament.

The game is significant too for being new manager Vera Pauw’s first in charge and, capitalising on the surge of interest in women’s football which has come in the wake of a superb and widely seen World Cup in the summer, it is also hoped that Tallaght Stadium next Tuesday will record a record attendance for a women’s game in this country, beating the 4,000 that turned up when the Netherlands last came to town.

We already know that the home of the Hoops will be packed to its 8,000 capacity two days later when it’s the turn of the Irish U21s to take centre stage as they play host to European aristocracy in the form of Italy.

The sell-out tells you all you need to know about the unprecedented level of interest in this age group, an infectious buzz which has been generated not only by a straight run of three wins out of three in the group to date but even more so by the sheer quality of the football — illuminated by some outstanding individual performances from seeming stars in the making like Troy Parrott and Aaron Connolly — which has already become the hallmark of this team under the management of Stephen Kenny. And, credit where it’s due, the impact being made by this particularly youthful crop of U21s also reflects well on the work being done by the FAI to develop talent through the underage system.

Following his recent health scare in Sweden, it was good to see Kenny looking well and in upbeat form at his squad announcement in Abbotstown this week and, if possible, it was even more welcome to hear the manager of an Irish international team declare that, against the top-seeded Italians — as against any team — the first item on the agenda would be to boss the ball.

“Every game we play, first and foremost, we try to dominate possession,” he said.

“Home or away we don’t say, ‘right, the team we’re playing are better players’ or ‘we’re away from home so we have to adapt’. It’s our ambition to dominate possession regardless. That’s the way I view it.”

Of course, turning possession into chances and goals is another matter. That’s something Kenny’s team did to impressive effect in the second half of their 3-1 win in Sweden but their upcoming games at home to Italy and away to Iceland will tell us even more about the calibre and character of this team and their chances of qualifying for the finals in 2021.

Declining to be carried away by the hype around his side, Kenny observed this week: “One thing about international football, it can change very quickly. In four days if you have two results that don’t go your way, it can change the outlook of a group. So we’re very level-headed. We’ve had some good results but we’ve got big challenges ahead.”

Much the same can be said of Mick McCarthy’s team who, like the U21s, sit atop their group with an unbeaten record but who also know that, if the table doesn’t outright lie, it most certainly hasn’t yet revealed the whole truth. The group’s defining games are still to come, starting next week with a trip to Georgia followed by an away date in Switzerland and then a final home qualifier against our old friends the Danes.

Time enough before next Saturday’s test in Tbilisi to take a more forensic look at what’s required of McCarthy’s team if they are to get the points which would keep their qualification plans on course.

But, even if it’s only a brief respite from the storm, it’s a most welcome relief today to be able park talk of crisis in the Irish game and instead look forward, with varying degrees of hope and expectation, to three of our international teams going about the football business that matters most of all.