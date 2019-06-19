Europa League draw: Cork City could face Rangers in second qualifying round

Cork City could face a Europa League qualifier against Scottish runners-up Rangers, should both clubs come through their first qualifying round ties.

If Cork City can defeat either Progrès Niederkorn (Luxembourg) or Cardiff Metropolitan University (Wales), then the winners of Rangers' match against Prishtina (Kosovo) or St Joseph's (Gibraltar) will visit Turner's Cross on July 25. The return leg is fixed for August 1.

Progrès Niederkorn famously defeated Rangers 2-1 in 2017, but now managed by Steven Gerrard, the Gers advanced to the group stages last season.

🆕 @EuropaLeague Second Qualifying Round Draw. Should #RangersFC progress to the second qualifying round we will face either Cork City, Progrès Niederkorn or Cardiff Met. pic.twitter.com/dGxp2V0fQb — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) June 19, 2019

Should Shamrock Rovers overcome SK Brann of Norway, they will face Kauno Žalgiris (Lithuania) or Apollon Limassol (Cyprus).

If St Patrick's Athletic can defeat Swedish runners-up IFK Norrköping, they will meet Dinamo Minsk (Belarus) or Liepāja (Latvia).

Earlier, Dundalk learned their potential Champions and Europa League second qualifying round opponents.

Should Dundalk lose to Riga FC and enter the Europa League, they would have a tough draw against the losers of BATE Borisov (Belarus) and Piast Gliwice (Poland), with the first leg away from home.

English-side Wolves will play Crusaders of Northern Ireland or B36 Torshavn of the Faroe Islands.

More to follow...