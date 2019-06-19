News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Europa League draw: Cork City could face Rangers in second qualifying round

By Stephen Barry
Wednesday, June 19, 2019 - 01:06 PM

Cork City could face a Europa League qualifier against Scottish runners-up Rangers, should both clubs come through their first qualifying round ties.

If Cork City can defeat either Progrès Niederkorn (Luxembourg) or Cardiff Metropolitan University (Wales), then the winners of Rangers' match against Prishtina (Kosovo) or St Joseph's (Gibraltar) will visit Turner's Cross on July 25. The return leg is fixed for August 1.

Progrès Niederkorn famously defeated Rangers 2-1 in 2017, but now managed by Steven Gerrard, the Gers advanced to the group stages last season.

Should Shamrock Rovers overcome SK Brann of Norway, they will face Kauno Žalgiris (Lithuania) or Apollon Limassol (Cyprus).

If St Patrick's Athletic can defeat Swedish runners-up IFK Norrköping, they will meet Dinamo Minsk (Belarus) or Liepāja (Latvia).

Earlier, Dundalk learned their potential Champions and Europa League second qualifying round opponents.

Should Dundalk lose to Riga FC and enter the Europa League, they would have a tough draw against the losers of BATE Borisov (Belarus) and Piast Gliwice (Poland), with the first leg away from home.

English-side Wolves will play Crusaders of Northern Ireland or B36 Torshavn of the Faroe Islands.

More to follow...

READ MORE

Cork City, Shamrock Rovers and St Pat's learn Europa League opponents

More on this topic

City must play the European waiting game

Cork City, Shamrock Rovers and St Pat's learn Europa League opponents

City have to settle for point after perfect start

Managing Cork City was a dream, reflects John Caulfield

TOPIC: Cork City FC

More in this Section

Football Twitter goes wild for cathedral bust that looks like John Motson

Birmingham 'part company' with Garry Monk

Bold move pays off as Circus Maximus wins St James's Palace Stakes

Caster Semenya: IAAF used me as ‘human guinea pig’ for testosterone limit


Lifestyle

Bake: Michelle Darmody's recipes for the perfect summer picnic

Why Doug and Monique Howlett are moving back home to New Zealand

Learner Dad: 'It’s not unusual for someone to go home in a different pants to the one they arrived in'

What’s the Occasion? What to wear on your next big day out

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 15, 2019

    • 3
    • 32
    • 34
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »